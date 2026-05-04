BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO), the digital asset infrastructure company, through its MiCA-licensed subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH ("BitGo") today announced its appointment as an additional custodian within the ETP program of Virtune, a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and ETP issuer. BitGo will provide custody services for the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP (ISIN: SE0026821282). BitGo's appointment expands the program's asset support capabilities, enabling Virtune to custody a broader range of digital assets within its ETP structure.

This expansion is underpinned by a strong regulatory foundation on both sides of the partnership. BitGo holds a MiCA license from BaFin to provide custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients, ensuring that regulated custody standards apply at every layer of the ETP structure. Virtune's ETPs are themselves structured to meet the rigorous standards of European regulatory frameworks, including requirements relevant to ETP structures. Together, this custodian-level and issuer-level regulatory alignment gives institutional investors confidence that their assets are protected within a fully regulated, accountable framework.

BitGo brings to this partnership an established reputation as an institutional digital asset infrastructure provider with over a decade of experience serving ETP issuers and institutional clients across global markets. Its institutional-grade cold storage supported by up to $250 million in insurance coverage delivers the operational reliability and security that Virtune's investors expect. BitGo's proven track record, across thousands of institutional clients and regulated platforms, made it a natural fit for Virtune's expanding European footprint.

Beyond custody, Virtune's ETP program also includes a collateral agent, providing additional legal protection for investors. This partnership will be grounded in shared values of institutional rigor, regulatory alignment, and a commitment to digital asset security for European investors.

"Virtune has been a valued partner, and this expansion is a natural evolution of a relationship built on operational excellence and mutual trust. European institutional investors deserve the same level of infrastructure that BitGo provides globally: regulated custody, extensive asset support, and proven security. We are proud to support Virtune as they continue to grow their ETP offering across European exchanges." Jody Mettler, Chief Operating Officer at BitGo

"We are pleased to add BitGo as an additional custodian within our ETP program. Their capabilities in digital asset custody and broad asset coverage support our continued product expansion and ongoing innovation." Christopher Kock, CEO at Virtune

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

About Virtune

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 23 ETPs with a total of USD 300 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 160,000 investors, and its products are listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, as well as the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW).

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