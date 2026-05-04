Ameriwest Critical Metals: Ameriwest Expands Bornite Property to Secure Broader Breccia Pipe Exploration Upside

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:AWCM)(OTC:AWLIF)(FSE:5HV) ("Ameriwest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its land position at its 100%-owned Bornite Property in Oregon (the "Property"), which hosts a copper-gold-silver mineralized breccia pipe system, through the staking of additional unpatented mineral claims.

Brewer Exploration Inc. was retained to re-post 34 unpatented mineral claims after the claim posts had been destroyed by the 2021 Beachie Creek Fire. In addition, Ameriwest has staked 53 new unpatented mineral claims, bringing the total Bornite land package to 87 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 1,740 acres.

The expanded claim block consolidates Ameriwest's control over the area surrounding the known Bornite breccia pipe and secures additional ground in a region whose prospectivity has not been fully explored. Historical information reviewed by the Company along with clustered nature of breccia pipe systems in certain districts suggest that the broader area may host additional breccia pipe-style targets.

David Watkinson, President and CEO of Ameriwest, stated: "Expanding and consolidating our land position at Bornite is an important step in advancing what we believe could be a larger mineralized system than the existing breccia pipe alone. Historical exploration has already defined a significant breccia pipe with several mineralization domains, including a higher-grade outer shell zone, and that known pipe remains the foundation of our exploration strategy. As we advance plans for further exploration of the existing pipe, this expanded claim package gives Ameriwest the room to take a disciplined approach to assessing the broader district for additional breccia pipe-style targets and to build on the overall scale potential at Bornite."

The Company is evaluating next-step exploration programs for the enlarged claim block, which may include additional compilation of historical datasets, target generation work, geologic mapping, and geophysical surveys designed to prioritize areas for follow-up exploration.

About the Bornite Property

The Bornite Property hosts a copper-gold-silver deposit located approximately 50 miles east of Salem, Oregon. Mineralization is associated with a roughly cylindrical, vertically oriented, cigar-shaped breccia pipe measuring approximately 450 feet in diameter and extending from surface to approximately 1,000 feet depth, where it remains open. Copper minerals, principally bornite and chalcopyrite, occur within the breccia matrix, primarily along the pipe margins. Higher-grade mineralization is reported along the outer shell of the pipe, with lower-grade mineralization occurring toward the interior.

For additional information on the Bornite Property, including project background and technical information, please visit the Company's Bornite Project page at www.ameriwestcriticalmetals.com.

Qualified Person Statement

David Watkinson, P.Eng., a non-independent qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watkinson is the CEO and a director of Ameriwest.

About Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc..

Ameriwest is an exploration company focused on identifying and advancing strategic critical mineral projects for exploration and resource development. The Company is currently advancing its Bornite copper-gold-silver property in Oregon, its Xeno rare earth property in British Columbia and its Thompson Valley lithium clay property in Arizona. Ameriwest also owns a lithium clay property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and is in the process of optioning its Railroad Valley lithium brine property in Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals Limited.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David Watkinson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information please contact:

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Tel: (416) 918-6785

Email: info@ameriwestcriticalmetals.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Additional statements that may constitute forward-looking information, are statements regarding the prospectivity of the expanded claim block, the potential for additional breccia pipe-style targets, and the Company's plans to undertake historical data compilation, target generation, mapping, geophysical work and other follow-up exploration. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, without limitation, the Company's current interpretation of available historical information, the availability of financing, contractors and equipment, the receipt of any required permits and approvals, and the Company's ability to carry out its exploration plans as currently contemplated. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the interpretation of historical information, exploration results, the possibility that additional targets may not be identified or confirmed, permitting, market conditions, and the availability of financing and services. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Ameriwest Critical Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ameriwest-expands-bornite-property-to-secure-broader-breccia-pipe-exploration-ups-1163387