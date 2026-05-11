Ameriwest Critical Metals: Ameriwest Outlines Multiple Additional Breccia Pipe-Style Targets at Bornite from Historical Soil Sampling and Mapping

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:AWCM)(OTC:AWLIF)(FSE:5HV) ("Ameriwest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its review and compilation of historical soil sampling and geological mapping data has outlined multiple additional breccia pipe-style exploration targets on the Company's 100%-owned Bornite Property in Oregon (the "Property"). The newly interpreted targets occur in the northeast corner of Ameriwest's recently expanded claim block, where the Company holds 87 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 1,740 acres. These new targets complement the known copper-gold-silver mineralized breccia pipe (the "Bornite Pipe"), which remains the Company's priority exploration target.

David Watkinson, the CEO of Ameriwest, stated: "The Bornite Pipe is a compelling target in its own right, and the known breccia pipe remains the foundation of our exploration strategy, with the goal of advancing the project toward a current mineral resource estimate. At the same time, the historical soil sampling and mapping now suggest that Bornite may sit within a broader breccia pipe cluster on the ground we control, providing us with a pipeline of additional targets that could enhance the overall scale and potential of the project."

Figure 1. Bornite Property expanded claim block showing the known Bornite breccia pipe, historical soil sample locations, and five additional breccia pipe-style exploration targets

Historical information acquired and reviewed by the Company indicates that the Bornite Pipe may form part of a broader cluster of breccia pipe-style exploration targets on the Property. Breccia pipes commonly occur in clusters. Historical soil sampling1 and geological mapping2 completed by Amoco Minerals Company ("Amoco") in the 1970s and 1980s have been reviewed and interpreted by the Company and its consultant, Apex Geoscience Ltd. ("Apex"). This work highlights the Bornite Pipe and five additional breccia pipe-style targets in the northeast corner of the claim block that merit systematic follow-up exploration. Figure 1 outlines the current claim block, the location of the Bornite Pipe in the center of the claim block, and the five additional breccia targets in the northeast corner of the claim block. The figure also shows historical soil sample locations and copper-in-soil contours, interpreted by Apex from the historical data and expressed in parts per million. The interpreted soil contours are spatially associated with the mapped breccia targets.

The historical soil and mapping data referred to in this news release pre-date the implementation of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines. The historical sampling, assaying, and quality control procedures are unknown. The Company's qualified person has reviewed the available maps, sample locations and compiled interpretations that form the basis for the disclosure in this news release; however, the qualified person has not independently verified the historical data and is relying on it for target-generation purposes only. The historical information is considered relevant as a guide for future exploration, but the additional targets discussed herein remain unconfirmed and will require follow-up work.

The Company is continuing next-step work programs designed to advance the Bornite Pipe while refining the newly identified targets. Current work includes the continued compilation and digitization of historical datasets, 3D modelling of historical data, re-logging and re-assaying of historical core, evaluation of drone or helicopter geophysics, drill program development, and permitting of an initial drill program.

About the Bornite Property

The Bornite Pipe is a copper-gold-silver mineralized breccia pipe system located approximately 50 miles east of Salem, Oregon. Mineralization is associated with a roughly cylindrical, vertically oriented, cigar-shaped breccia pipe measuring approximately 450 feet in diameter and extending from surface to approximately 1,000 feet depth, where it remains open. Copper minerals, principally bornite and chalcopyrite, occur within the breccia matrix, primarily along the pipe margins. Historical exploration and the Company's recent 3D geological modelling indicate several mineralization domains within the known Bornite Pipe, including a higher-grade outer shell zone along the pipe margins, a lower-grade interior zone, and sheeted veins on the outside of the pipe margin.

For additional information on the Property, including project background and technical information, please visit the Company's Bornite Project page at www.ameriwestcriticalmetals.com.

Qualified Person Statement

David Watkinson, P.Eng., a non-independent qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watkinson is the CEO and a director of Ameriwest.

Footnotes

1Geochemical Map, Copper in Soils, Little North Santiam D-76-28, Marion County, Oregon, Amoco Minerals Company, Denver Division, M. See, October 5, 1976.

2Geology & Land, Little North Santiam, Shiny Rocks Projects, Marion County, Oregon, Amoco Minerals Company, Denver Division, W.D. Burton, May 16, 1980.

About Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Ameriwest is an exploration company focused on identifying and advancing strategic critical mineral projects for exploration and resource development. The Company is currently advancing its Bornite copper-gold-silver property in Oregon, its Xeno rare earth property in British Columbia, and its Thompson Valley lithium clay property in Arizona. Ameriwest also owns a lithium clay property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and is in the process of optioning its Railroad Valley lithium brine property in Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals Limited.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David Watkinson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Tel: (416) 918-6785

Email: info@ameriwestcriticalmetals.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the prospectivity of the expanded Bornite claim block, the possibility that the Property may host additional breccia pipe-style targets, and the Company's plans to undertake continued historical data compilation, mapping, geophysical work, target ranking and follow-up exploration, including drilling. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, without limitation, the Company's current interpretation of available historical information; the continuing compilation and digitization of historical records; the availability of financing, contractors and equipment; the receipt of any required permits and approvals; and the Company's ability to carry out its exploration plans as currently contemplated. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the interpretation of historical information, exploration results, the possibility that additional targets may not be confirmed, permitting, market conditions, and the availability of financing and services. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Ameriwest Critical Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ameriwest-outlines-multiple-additional-breccia-pipe-style-targets-at-bornite-from-1165633