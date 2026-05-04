Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Bora Uygun as Head of Space Investments, further strengthening the Company's leadership team as it expands its focus on high-growth private space and advanced technology opportunities.

Dr. Uygun is a globally recognized entrepreneur and investor with deep expertise across aerospace, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and fintech. He holds a Ph.D. in Information Technologies and has spent over a decade building and investing in innovative, category-defining companies.

Since 2012, Dr. Uygun has been an active angel investor, developing a highly successful and diversified early-stage portfolio spanning fintech, AI, and aerospace-related ventures. Notably, he was an early investor in Robinhood, one of the most prominent fintech IPOs globally, highlighting his ability to identify disruptive opportunities at their earliest stages.

Dr. Uygun has collaborated with leading global investors and has consistently demonstrated strong investment acumen and performance across multiple sectors. He is also a highly engaged member of the global startup ecosystem, frequently participating in pitch competitions, mentorship initiatives, and industry events as a sought-after speaker. In recognition of his success and influence, he was named one of the Top 100 Angel Investors in the World by Business Insider in 2021.

In his new role, Dr. Uygun will lead Planet's space investment strategy, leveraging his technical expertise and global network to identify, evaluate, and support high-potential private space companies. His appointment represents a significant step forward in Planet's mission to provide investors with exposure to the rapidly evolving and high-growth space economy.

Equity Incentive Grants

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted Dr. Uygun:

1,875,000 stock options (the "Options"), exercisable at a price of $0.42 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, vesting quarterly over a two-year period; and

1,875,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs"), vesting quarterly over a two-year period.

The Company has also granted 3,750,000 restricted share units to Tansu Yegen, an existing advisor to the Company. Such RSUs vest immediately.

All Options and RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and are subject to applicable Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies and any necessary regulatory approvals. The RSUs will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company for each RSU once vested and redeemed in accordance with their terms.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295272

Source: Planet Ventures Inc.