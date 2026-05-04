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WKN: A2PV11 | ISIN: DK0061152170 | Ticker-Symbol: RVY
Frankfurt
04.05.26 | 08:17
5,720 Euro
+3,25 % +0,180
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROVSING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROVSING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4405,88010:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2026 09:30 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rovsing A/S: Interim Management Statement covering Q3 2025/26

Interim Management Statement covering Q3 2025/26

The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S has today reviewed and approved the Interim Management Statement for the third quarter (1 January 2026- 31 March 2026) of the financial year 2025/26.

Q3 highlights

  • In Q3 2025/26, the revenue amounted to DKK9.2 million (Q3 2024/25: DKK 7.5 million).
  • EBITDA in Q3 2025/26 amounted to DKK 0 million (Q3 2024/25: DKK -0.4 million).
  • The financial year 2025/26 has been impacted by external effects and partial delays to projects. These delays have led to an increase in material costs and effort for the period. Rovsing continuously works on the recovery of those negative effects and has raised as well substantiated claims. However, the settlement and eventual proceeds are subject to negotiations where the successful outcome cannot be fully assured and finalized before the end of the ongoing financial year.
  • Order intake in Q3 amounted to DKK 2.1 million. During 2025/26 and to date, the Company has provided multiple binding proposals and offers to a range of established customers for upcoming flagship European missions amounting to DKK 140.0 million. Not all bids will be successful, but the large tender activity shows the increase of industrial activities and workload. These proposal efforts require resources from the organization during the tender phase and are a key investment in a future profitable business outlook.
  • As of today, the Company maintains an order backlog of DKK 25.9 million, ranging across different missions and customers in both institutional and commercial space. During Q3 2025/26, our team has continued to support a wide range of customers, delivering test- and simulation systems, individual products, software solutions, Independent Software Validation & Verification (ISVV) and on-site engineering services.
  • In announcement no.397 the Board of Directors announced the resignation of its long-term CEO Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson. Rovsing's CFO, Sigurd Hundrup will act as CEO in the transition period of the Company towards a next phase of growth while assuring continuity and control. Focus will be on strengthening key Company functions Business Development, Sales and Operations in the coming months. The Board of Directors has ongoing process of CEO succession with a structured search taking into account external and internal candidates to bring the Company forward to the next level.
  • Management and the Board of Directors have continued strategy set up and implementation, focusing on accelerating growth, identifying and qualifying potential acquisition targets as part of the Company's buy-and-build strategy.
  • The Company maintains the guidance for the financial year 2025/26, expecting revenue in the range of DKK 33 to 37 million and EBITDA in the range of DKK -2.5 to 0.5 million. The Company sees the current outcome of the guidance at the lower end.

Further information:

Sigurd Hundrup, CFO. Tel. +45 53 39 18 92. Email: shu@rovsing.dk

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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