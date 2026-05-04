Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Announcement BNG EUR 3.25% April-36 BMK

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 04

POST-STABILISATION PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

04 Mai 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

BNG Bank N.V. / ISIN XS3336964369

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announceme nt dated 01 April 2026 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Tim Bajramovic; telephone: +4971112778310) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014), and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: BNG Bank N.V. Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1.250.000.000,00 Description: BNG EUR 1bn Fixed Rate Sustainable Benchmark Bond due 10 April 2036 Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange (regulated market) Offer price: 99,17

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Names: ABN AMRO, Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, J.P. Morgan SE, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.