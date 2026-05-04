

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The German market's benchmark index DAX gained ground in positive territory in cautious trade Monday morning, with investors following the latest developments in the Middle East and assessing U.S. President Donald Trump's threat that he would increase tariffs on EU cars and trucks to 25%.



The DAX was up 67.68 points or 0.28% at 24,360.06 a little while ago.



Continental drifted down 4.2%. RWE slid 3.4%, while BMW, Allianz, Mercedes-Benz, E.ON, Deutsche Telekom, MTU Aero Engines, Deutsche Post, Adidas, Volkswagen, Vonovia and Scout24 shed 1.1%-2%.



Rheinmetall, up 3.2%, topped the gainers list. Siemens Energy moved up nearly 2%, while Zalando, Brenntag, SAP, Infineon Technologies and Heidelberg Materials gained 1.3%-1.8%. Symrise, Bayer, Siemens Healthineers and Siemens posted modest gains.



In economic news, a report from S&P Global showed the S&P Global Germany Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly higher to 51.4 in April 2026 from a preliminary of 51.2, compared to a 46-month high of 52.2 in March.



The S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI climbed to 52.2 in April 2026, its highest in nearly four years, up from 51.6 in March and matching initial estimates.



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