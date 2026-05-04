

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the most major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.1711 against the euro and 1.3557 against the pound, from early lows of 1.1750 and 1.3603, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the greenback climbed to a 4-day high of 0.7834 from an early low of 0.7793.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.14 against the euro, 1.33 against the pound and 0.79 against the greenback.



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