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WKN: A3DHX9 | ISIN: DK0061802139 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AJ0
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 11:42
32,820 Euro
+2,82 % +0,900
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALK-ABELLO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALK-ABELLO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,42034,44012:49
34,40034,42012:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2026 12:12 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ALK Abello: ALK upgrades its full-year outlook

Inside Information

ALK (ALKB:DC / Nasdaq Copenhagen: ALK B) today announced that the 2026 full-year financial outlook has been upgraded reflecting a strong underlying momentum for tablet sales and reduced risks associated with price and rebate adjustments in 2026.

  • Revenue is now expected to grow by 13-16% in local currencies (previously 11-15% growth) based on growth across all sales regions and product lines.
  • The EBIT margin is now expected at around 26% (previously 25%). ALK's long-term financial ambitions remain unchanged.

The Q1 report, originally due for 5 May 2026, will be published later today, 4 May 2026. The previously announced presentation for investors and analysts will also take place today at 17.00 PM CEST. The conference call will be audio cast on https://ir.alk.net where the relevant presentation will be available shortly before the call begins.

To register for the conference call, please use this link and follow the registration instructions. You will receive an email from diamondpass@choruscall.com with dial-in details, including a passcode and a pin code. Please make sure to whitelist diamondpass@choruscall.com and/or check your spam filter. We advise you to register well in advance and to call in before 16.55 (CEST).

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

This announcement contains inside information. This is information that ALK-Abelló A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy. ALK's activities cover the entire value chain of developing, sourcing, producing, and marketing a diversified portfolio of products for diagnosing and treating respiratory allergies and severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in both children and adults. Headquartered in Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Nasdaq: ALK B). Visit us at www.alk.net-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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