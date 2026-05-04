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WKN: A2PJFZ | ISIN: US70202L1026 | Ticker-Symbol: 59P
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 20:26
43,270 Euro
+0,70 % +0,300
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Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
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PARSONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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PARSONS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,87043,72012:49
42,85043,71012:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2026 12:36 Uhr
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Parsons Corporation: Parsons Awarded Contract To Support The Boring Company's Innovative Dubai Loop Program

CHANTILLY, Va., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been awarded a contract by The Boring Company (TBC) to provide professional services in support of the Dubai Loop project, an underground transportation initiative being developed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This 9-month contract represents new work for Parsons.

Under the contract, Parsons will act as TBC's delegated program manager, supporting design-build activities for the project. As part of this agreement, Parsons will provide integrated services, directly supporting TBC with Independent Design Verification, Stakeholder Management, Permitting and NOC Support for the Dubai Loop pilot phase. Parsons will also conduct multidisciplinary reviews of civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, safety, and utility designs.

"Parsons has proudly played a central role in developing some of the most important and prestigious critical infrastructure programs across the UAE since our first programs there in the 1980s," said Pierre Santoni, president, Infrastructure EMEA at Parsons. "From roads, bridges, and tunnels, to airports, railways, and urban developments, our team has delivered superior quality, integrity and innovation on every single project from day one. Our agreement with TBC reflects the directives of the UAE's leadership to strengthen strategic partnerships with leading global innovators and accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies to support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Parsons will ensure all designs are technically robust, fully compliant with local regulations, and efficiently progressed to support safe, reliable, and integrated mobility across the Emirate.'

'We are excited to collaborate with Parsons on the Dubai Loop project as we bring next-generation underground transportation solutions to Dubai," said Jim Fitzgerald, Global Vice President of Business Development, The Boring Company. "The Dubai Loop is designed to redefine urban mobility through fast, efficient, and scalable underground transport. By partnering with Parsons, we combine innovative tunneling technology with strong regional expertise and a proven track record in major infrastructure delivery. This collaboration will help accelerate progress, ensure effective stakeholder alignment, and bring this vision to life in one of the world's most forward-thinking cities.'

In partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transit Authority (RTA), TBC has been tasked with delivering the Dubai Loop, a multi-phased passenger transport tunnel project comprised of multiple tunnels and stations aimed at expanding Dubai's transport ecosystem and offering an additional mode of transport to residents in, and visitors to, the city. Parsons already works extensively with the RTA, having supported the organization with key transportation infrastructure projects in the Emirate since its inception in 2005. These include groundbreaking projects such as the Dubai Metro Red and Green Line, the Dubai Metro Route 2020 expansion, the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Center, the iconic Infinity Bridge, and more than 100 highway, bridge and tunnel projects across the Emirate.

Parsons has planned, designed, and managed more than 250 complex tunneling projects and the company's road and highway experience spans more than 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers) across six continents. With a presence in EMEA spanning nearly 70 years, Parsons brings deep domain expertise across project and program management, urban development, transportation (including rail, metro, aviation, roads, and ports), smart mobility, asset management, and master planning.

Media Relations Contact
Lara Masri
+971 4 4029767
Lara.Masri@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+1 703.775.6191
Dave.Spille@parsons.com

About Parsons
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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