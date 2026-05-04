

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iran has warned of serious consequences to US military's plan to guide stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz.



Major General Ali Abdollahi, the head of Iran's central command, warned, 'Any foreign armed force, especially, the aggressive US army,' which tries to enter the Strait, will be attacked.



'Any American interference' in the vital trade route would be 'considered a violation of the ceasefire,' according to Ebrahim Azizi, who is a senior member of the Iranian parliament.



Iran also warned commercial vessels and oil tankers against transiting the Strait without coordination with its military.



The warnings came in response to President Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. military is going to start guiding stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz from Monday.



'For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways,' Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social Sunday, without specifying the countries he referred to.



U.S. Central Command announced details of the operation, named 'Project Freedom,' to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.



CENTCOM said that the mission will support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor, through which a quarter of the world's oil trade at sea and significant volumes of fuel and fertilizer products were transported until the Middle East war broke out on February 28.



'Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade,' said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.



U.S. military said guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 troops will be deployed in support of Project Freedom.



Last week, the U.S. Department of State announced a new initiative, in partnership with the Department of War, to enhance coordination and information sharing among international partners in support of maritime security in the strait. The Maritime Freedom Construct aims to combine diplomatic action with military coordination, which will be critical during Project Freedom.



After a sharp decline last weekend, oil prices rebounded slightly Monday. Brent crude climbed more than $2 a barrel to $109 while the US-traded WTI is up above $103.



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