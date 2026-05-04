

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three people have died and three others are ill following suspected cases of hantavirus infection on a cruise ship in the Atlantic, the World Health Organization reported.



WHO noted that one case of the rodent-borne disease has been confirmed so far and there are five additional suspected cases. WHO said it is supporting the response, such as detailed investigations, including further laboratory testing.



Of the six people affected, three have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa.



'Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing,' WHO said in a statement posted on X.



In a separate tweet, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency 'is facilitating medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, conducting a full risk assessment, and supporting affected people onboard.'



He stressed that 'rapid, coordinated action is critical to contain risks and protect public health.'



Hantavirus infection is a rare disease linked to infected rodent droppings or urine that can cause life-threatening respiratory problems.



The cruise liner MV Hondius, operated by Dutch company, Oceanwide Expeditions, left Argentina three weeks ago and was ultimately heading for the Canary Islands but is currently anchored off the coast of Cabo Verde in West Africa, according to media reports.



WHO said it has also informed its National Focal Points in accordance with the International Health Regulations, the 2005 treaty that outlines countries' rights and obligations in managing public health risks, events and emergencies that could potentially cross borders.



A public notice also will be issued by the UN health agency.



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