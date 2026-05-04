

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported first quarter net income of $104.7 million compared to a loss of $40.3 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.23 compared to a loss of $0.09. Adjusted EPS increased 121% to $0.23.



Total revenue increased to $2.33 billion from $2.13 billion, prior year. Passenger ticket revenue was $1.54 billion compared to $1.42 billion.



For the full year 2026, the company lowered guidance, with adjusted EPS to be $1.45 to $1.79. For the second quarter, the company projects adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $632 million.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Norwegian Cruise Line shares are down 5.72 percent to $17.73.



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