Appointment strengthens Syd Life AI's leadership in prevention infrastructure and personalized decision systems

Syd Life AI today announced the appointment of Thomas M. Idzorek, CFA, to its Board of Directors, adding one of the most respected architects of personalized financial decision-making to a company building prevention infrastructure for personalized health.

Idzorek currently serves as Chief Investment Officer, Retirement, at Morningstar Investment Management LLC, where his work sits at the center of personalized planning and long-term decision support for millions of individuals. His appointment brings deep expertise in quantitative methods, trusted guidance, and the design of systems that translate complex evidence into action at scale.

The same challenge sits at the center of Syd Life AI's mission. The company is focused on a problem it believes will define the future of prevention: abundant data alone does not improve outcomes. Progress depends on whether evidence can be translated into trusted, measurable, and personalized action for individuals and institutions alike.

"Tom has spent his career solving one of the hardest problems in modern systems design turning rigorous quantitative evidence into guidance people can actually trust and act on. That is exactly what we are building at Syd, and I could not be more pleased to have him with us," said Lorena Puica, Founder and CEO of Syd Life AI.

Idzorek has spent his career advancing the science and practice of personalized financial planning, investment advice, and quantitative decision-making. He is widely recognized for his work in asset allocation, retirement managed accounts, and lifetime financial advice. His background also brings added relevance to Syd's whole-human framework, which includes financial health as one of nine dimensions of life quality.

"What drew me to Syd Life AI is the seriousness of the underlying challenge," said Thomas M. Idzorek. "In both finance and health, the core issue is not a lack of information. It is whether complex evidence can be translated into guidance people can actually use over time. Syd is taking that challenge seriously, with a quantitative, evidence-led approach that I believe is both timely and important. I am pleased to join the Board at this stage of the company's development."

About Syd Life AI

Syd Life AI is building prevention infrastructure for a new era of human flourishing. Founded by Lorena Puica after a seven-year health crisis exposed the limits of reactive care, the company helps people and institutions translate evidence into earlier, more trusted, and more measurable action. Syd Life AI's system is deployed across 26 countries and is designed to improve life quality through evidence-led intelligence, personalized decision support, and measurable prevention strategies.

About Thomas M. Idzorek

Thomas M. Idzorek, CFA, is Chief Investment Officer, Retirement, at Morningstar Investment Management LLC. He is a recognized expert in asset allocation, personalized planning, retirement managed accounts, and lifetime financial advice. His work has focused on the development of quantitative methods that help translate complex analysis into practical, long-term decision support at scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260504308424/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Media Relations, Syd Life AI

media@syd.life