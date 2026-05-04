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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
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04.05.26 | 17:49
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ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 17:02 Uhr
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ICYMI: Groundswell Expands Energy Affordability Work in West Memphis Through Google Energy Impact Fund

WEST MEMPHIS, AR / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Groundswell is expanding its work to deliver energy affordability and home improvements in West Memphis as part of Google's West Memphis Energy Impact Fund.

Google announced the first round of recipients from the five-year, $25 million fund, which is designed to scale energy efficiency and affordability solutions for residents across Crittenden County and the surrounding region. As part of this initial investment, Groundswell is partnering with the City of West Memphis to create a new pipeline for home energy upgrades, starting with critical repairs and followed by high-impact efficiency improvements.

"Google's $1 million contribution supports critical home repairs and energy efficiency upgrades for at least 40 West Memphis families, helping to bring down energy bills and preserve affordable housing in this community for the long-term," said Michelle Moore, CEO of Groundswell. "Our work in West Memphis is a joyful expression of Groundswell's mission to build community power."

Groundswell's approach focuses on addressing the full scope of barriers that prevent families from accessing energy savings. Many homes require essential structural repairs, such as fixing roofs, electrical systems, or other safety issues, before energy-efficiency upgrades can be completed. By pairing repairs with upgrades, the program ensures long-term bill savings and improved housing stability for participating households.

This work is part of a broader, coordinated effort funded by Google to close longstanding gaps in energy access. Alongside Groundswell, partners including Crowley's Ridge Development Council and ICF are working to prepare homes for weatherization and deliver deeper energy-saving measures by aligning federal, utility, and private funding.

Media Coverage Highlights

Local coverage underscores the scale of Google's investment, its community impact, and Groundswell's role in the project.

  • Fox 13: Google pledges millions for energy efficiency upgrades in West Memphis

  • Google Blog: We're announcing the first West Memphis Energy Impact Fund recipients

  • Commercial Appeal: Google announces recipients for $25M West Memphis Energy Impact Fund

  • Action 5 News: Google announces first recipients of West Memphis Energy Impact Fund

###

About Groundswell
Groundswell builds community power to strengthen local resilience for everyone and cut electricity bills in half for our neighbors who need savings the most. We're on track to deliver more than $29 million in annual energy savings to 36,000 households and deploy more than 40 resilience hub projects across 12 states by 2030.

Contact:

Kenrick Escalanti
Groundswell
kenrick.escalanti@groundswell.org

SOURCE: Groundswell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/icymi-groundswell-expands-energy-affordability-work-in-west-memphis-through-google-energy-1163467

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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