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WKN: 906006 | ISIN: US1271903049 | Ticker-Symbol: CA8A
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 16:23
443,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
442,00445,4017:52
442,00445,4017:52
ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 17:38 Uhr
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CACI Named a VETS Indexes 5-Star Employer for Sixth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / For more than six decades, CACI has fostered a workplace where veterans can seamlessly integrate and apply their experience to impactful missions. CACI has been named a VETS Indexes 5-Star Employer for the sixth consecutive year, reflecting the company's enduring commitment to supporting its veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses.

"This prestigious recognition is an honor for the company and a true reflection of CACI's enduring veteran-friendly culture," said Gary Patton, CACI vice president of Veteran and Military Affairs. "We are proud to offer our veteran and military-affiliated employees a workplace where they have the resources they need to thrive, allowing them to continue their mission and expand the limits of national security."

CACI received this award in recognition of its strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. To be named a 5-Star Veterans Employer, CACI was evaluated and received high marks across the following five categories:

  • Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

  • Veteran employee development and retention

  • Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

  • Support for National Guard and Reserve members

  • Military spouse/family support

Learn how you can continue your mission at CACI.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) is a national security company with 27,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers' success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lauren Presti
Executive Director, Strategic Communications
(703) 434-5037, lauren.presti@caci.com

Find more stories and multimedia from CACI at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CACI
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/caci
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CACI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/caci-named-a-vets-indexes-5-star-employer-for-sixth-consecutive-y-1163481

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.