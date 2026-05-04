CACI Named a VETS Indexes 5-Star Employer for Sixth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / For more than six decades, CACI has fostered a workplace where veterans can seamlessly integrate and apply their experience to impactful missions. CACI has been named a VETS Indexes 5-Star Employer for the sixth consecutive year, reflecting the company's enduring commitment to supporting its veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses.

"This prestigious recognition is an honor for the company and a true reflection of CACI's enduring veteran-friendly culture," said Gary Patton, CACI vice president of Veteran and Military Affairs. "We are proud to offer our veteran and military-affiliated employees a workplace where they have the resources they need to thrive, allowing them to continue their mission and expand the limits of national security."

CACI received this award in recognition of its strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. To be named a 5-Star Veterans Employer, CACI was evaluated and received high marks across the following five categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for National Guard and Reserve members

Military spouse/family support

Learn how you can continue your mission at CACI.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) is a national security company with 27,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers' success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lauren Presti

Executive Director, Strategic Communications

(703) 434-5037, lauren.presti@caci.com

Find more stories and multimedia from CACI at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CACI

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/caci

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CACI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/caci-named-a-vets-indexes-5-star-employer-for-sixth-consecutive-y-1163481