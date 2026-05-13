CACI: Military Appreciation Profile: Spotlighting Kyle Naser's Dual Commitment to Mission and Excellence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Kyle Naser shown during military service and in his civilian role as a CACI employee.

For more than twelve years, Kyle Naser has dedicated himself to serving both his country and CACI's mission. Today, he balances two demanding careers - serving in the Army National Guard while working at CACI as a customer satisfaction analyst with the company's Operational Excellence team. His story reflects a deep sense of purpose, resilience, and commitment to continuous growth.

Naser's journey began in August 2013, when he enlisted as a chaplain assistant in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Initially, his goal was straightforward: to use military service to help fund his education at Georgetown University. But after his assignment the following year to a Field Artillery Battalion, he decided to pursue a career as an Army officer.

"I really fell in love with the Redleg community," he said. "That sense of camaraderie and purpose drew me in and ultimately pushed me to join ROTC and pursue a commission as a field artillery officer."

Over the next decade, Naser built a distinguished military career marked by increasing responsibility and diverse operational experiences. His early roles included serving as a chaplain assistant before moving on to lead soldiers as a platoon leader in C Battery, 1-108th Field Artillery. Following his first assignment, Naser served in a variety of roles across the Pennsylvania Army National Guard including fire direction officer, platoon leader, and fire support officer.

One of the defining experiences of his service came in 2024, when he deployed to the Horn of Africa as a joint operations liaison officer with Task Force Paxton. Each assignment prepared him for what he considers the most challenging role of his career: his current assignment as commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-108th Field Artillery.

While advancing in the military, Naser simultaneously built an impressive nine-year career at CACI. He joined the company in 2017 as a background investigator before moving into a business analyst role with a Navy customer. He later served as a resource manager and, in October 2023, he transitioned into his current role as a customer satisfaction analyst, a position that allows him to support teams across the enterprise and help drive operational excellence.

"My work at CACI and my life in the military fuel one another," Naser said. "I bring my training, discipline, and experience into everything I do at CACI, and the professional growth I've had here only sharpens me as a soldier. Having both careers has made me more adaptable, more capable, and more well-rounded."

Throughout his service, CACI has been a steadfast supporter of Naser's military commitments. He recalled multiple periods of schooling, two National Training Center rotations, and his deployment, each requiring time away from the company. Even so, he never felt like he had to choose between his careers.

One moment stands out: he was hired into his current role just ten weeks before deploying to the Horn of Africa. His supervisor, Chris Trahant, recognized the value he would bring and supported him wholeheartedly despite the short window before his departure. In May 2024, Trahant received an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award for his unyielding support during this time.

While overseas, the support continued as Trahant sent monthly updates to keep him informed about significant corporate and team changes. When he returned in January 2025, the Operational Excellence team welcomed him back warmly, allowing him to pick up right where he left off.

"I could not have asked for better support during that deployment," he said. "My team reached out regularly, kept me updated on major changes, and made it clear that they cared about both my service and my return. That level of support meant more than they know."

Today, Naser continues to serve with dedication, both as a leader in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and as a valued member of CACI's Operational Excellence team. His story highlights what's possible when purpose, opportunity, and unwavering support come together, underscoring CACI's commitment to empowering veterans to continue their mission, wherever it leads.

CACI offers meaningful career opportunities supporting national security customers in fields closely aligned with military occupational specialties. Explore opportunities to continue your mission with CACI.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) is a national security company with 27,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers' success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

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Lauren Presti

Executive Director, Strategic Communications

(703) 434-5037, lauren.presti@caci.com

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SOURCE: CACI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/military-appreciation-profile-spotlighting-kyle-nasers-dual-commi-1166467