

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Monday announced the finalization of two initiatives to deliver more than $5 billion in cost-saving benefits.



Combination of two electric utilities in the Carolinas - Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress is expected to deliver savings of around $2.3 billion. The targeted effective date of the utility combination is January 1, 2027.



The company expects that low-cost power plant operations and new investments might deliver up to $3.1 billion in tax savings.



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