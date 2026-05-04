Regulatory News:

The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 ticker symbol: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom electronic parts, announces the availability of the preparatory documents for the 2026 AGM.

Shareholders of ICAPE Holding SA are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting which will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. (Paris time), at the registered office of the Company: 33, avenue du Général Leclerc, Fontenay-aux-Roses (92260).

The notice of meeting (serving as notice of convocation) was published in the Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Notices (BALO) on Friday, April 10, 2026 (BALO Bulletin No. 43 of 10/04/2026, case No. 2600888 journal-officiel.gouv.fr).

In accordance with the law, shareholders can consult the preparatory documents for this meeting on the Company's website in French only (www.icape-group.com/Investisseurs), in the section entitled "Assemblée Générale mixte du 20 mai 2026".

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the General Meetings section of the ICAPE website, which will be updated in the event of any changes to the terms of participation in the meeting.

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technology expert in the supply chain for printed circuit boards and custom electronic parts. With a global platform comprised of 39 subsidiaries and a leading presence in China, where the vast majority of printed circuit boards are produced, the Group offers its customers a unique range of products and services ("one-stop-shop"). As of December 31, 2025, the ICAPE Group achieved consolidated revenue of €200.3 million.

Learn more at: icape-group.com

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Contacts:

Contacts ICAPE Group

Group CFO

Arnaud Le Coguic

investor@icape.com

Head of IR financial communication

Régine Gaggioli

regine.gaggioli@icape-group.com