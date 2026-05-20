Regulatory News:

The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 ticker symbol: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCBs") and custom electronic parts, informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting of its parent company ICAPE Holding SA was held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. at the Company's registered office in Fontenay-aux-Roses.

The number of voting rights held by shareholders present or represented was 9,998,249, representing a quorum of 72.94%.

Among the resolutions adopted was the approval of a dividend payment of €0.09 per share in cash for the 2025 financial year. The Board of Directors of the ICAPE Group set the ex-dividend date of June 30, 2026, and payment will be made on July 2, 2026.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Deloitte Associés as statutory auditor for a term of six financial years.

They also renewed the terms of office of Mr. Yann Duigou, Group CEO, Ms. Christelle Bonnevie, Group CIO, Ms. Brigitte Le Borgne, independent director, and Mr. Arnaud Le Coguic, Group CFO, for a term of three years. Mr. Jie Chen, Group EVP for China Southeast Asia, has been appointed as a new director for a two-year term, and Ms. Bingling Li-Sellam, Group CMO, has been appointed as a new director for a one-year term, replacing Ms. Ranxu Mazet.

Detailed voting results will be available within the legally required timeframe on the Company's website, under the Shareholders General Meeting section.

Upcoming financial release:

? Q2 and H1 2026 Revenue on Wednesday, July 29, 2026

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technology expert in the supply chain for printed circuit boards and custom electronic parts. With a global platform comprised of 39 subsidiaries and a leading presence in China, where the vast majority of printed circuit boards are produced, the Group offers its customers a unique range of products and services ("one-stop-shop"). As of December 31, 2025, the ICAPE Group achieved consolidated revenue of €200.3 million.

Learn more at: icape-group.com

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Contacts:

ICAPE Group

Group CFO

Arnaud Le Coguic

investor@icape.com

Head of IR financial communication

Régine Gaggioli

regine.gaggioli@icape-group.com