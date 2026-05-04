Regulatory News:

emeis S.A. (Paris:EMEIS) (the "Company") filed, on 30 April 2026, its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF").

The 2025 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force.

It includes:

the annual financial report including the 2025 management report and the Company's individual accounts and the Group's consolidated financial statements of which it is the parent company;

the sustainability information;

the report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;

the Statutory Auditors' reports.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document provides up-to-date information, notably on page 363, on the current situation and outlook of the Group.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document is available (in French) on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company's website: www.emeis.com, Section Investors Shareholders Financial information and publications Universal Registration Document.

It can also be sent by e-mail upon request sent to relations-investisseurs@emeis.com and it is available free of charge and upon written request sent to the Company's headquarters (emeis S.A., Investor Relations Department, 12 rue Jean Jaurès 92813 Puteaux Cedex).

An English version will be available on the Company's website without undue delay.

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in some twenty countries and covers five business lines: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.

Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients and beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.

In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, incorporating four commitments in its Articles of Association: striving to change the way one looks at the most vulnerables and those close to them, to ensure they are truly included; contributing to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our care professions; making care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social cohesion; and innovating to foster a planet-friendly care that respects living things.

emeis, 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260504616940/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts



Isabelle HERRIER NAUFLE

Medias e-reputation Director

+33 7 70 29 53 74

isabelle.herrier@emeis.com



IMAGE 7

Charlotte LE BARBIER

+33 6 78 37 27 60

clebarbier@image7.fr

Investor Relations



Samuel HENRY DIESBACH

Investor Relations Director

samuel.henry-diesbach@emeis.com



Toll-free number for shareholders (from France Only)

0 805 480 480



NEWCAP

Dusan ORESANSKY

+33 1 44 71 94 94

emeis@newcap.eu