Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of emeis S.A. (the Company ») (Paris:EMEIS) will be held on Tuesday 23 June 2026 at 9:30 a.m. (Paris time), at Maison.A Trocadéro, 112 avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice to the meeting, including the agenda of the meeting, the draft resolutions, as well as information regarding the formalities to participate and to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting, was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) today.

This preliminary notice of meeting is available on the Company's website, as are the information and documents related to the Shareholders' Meeting, in particular those referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, which may be consulted at this following address: https://www.emeis.com/en/investors-shareholders/investors-shareholders/annual-general-meetings/general-shareholders-meeting-june-23rd-2026.

The notice of meeting published at the above address sets out the details under which documents and information relating to the General Meeting are made available.

In accordance with the law, the General Meeting will be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company's website (www.emeis.com).

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in some twenty countries and covers five business lines: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.

Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients and beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.

In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, incorporating four commitments in its Articles of Association: striving to change the way one looks at the most vulnerables and those close to them, to ensure they are truly included; contributing to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our care professions; making care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social cohesion; and innovating to foster a planet-friendly care that respects living things.

emeis, 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260515190303/en/

Contacts:

Press

Isabelle HERRIER NAUFLE

Medias e-reputation Director

+33 7 70 29 53 74

isabelle.herrier@emeis.com

IMAGE 7

Charlotte LE BARBIER

+33 6 78 37 27 60

clebarbier@image7.fr

Investor Relations

Samuel HENRY DIESBACH

Investor Relations Director

samuel.henry-diesbach@emeis.com

Toll-free number for shareholders (from France Only)

0 805 480 480

NEWCAP

Dusan ORESANSKY

+33 1 44 71 94 94

emeis@newcap.eu