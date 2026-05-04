London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 11:30 am. Ofer Vicus, CEO, will be presenting on behalf of the company.

We look forward to returning to the LD Micro Invitational XVI to engage with investors and share updates across our development programs, including NGP Pilot Plant operating campaigns, FOAK facility development, and our commercialization activities, including offtake alignment and licensing. These discussions are an important part of communicating both the progress we are making and the next steps ahead.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 11:30 am PDT

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Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.

Source: LD Micro