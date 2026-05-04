Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.: Silver Spruce Resources Inc. Announces Change to Director Slate for Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") announced today that, for personal reasons, Paul Smith will not be standing for election to the Board of Directors at the Company's 2026 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), which has been adjourned from the original meeting date of April 28, 2026 at 2:00 pm (Atlantic Time) to the new date of May 5, 2026 at 2:00 pm (Atlantic Time). Mr. Smith will continue to act as Vice President, Exploration of the Company.

Shareholders will continue to be able to cast their votes for the matters for the considered at the Meeting using the proxies and voting information previously distributed to the shareholders. However, any votes cast for Mr. Smith's election will be disregarded.

The details of the Meeting, including how to attend the Meeting, are set out in the Company's management information circular dated March 20, 2026 (the "Meeting Information Circular"). The record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting remains the close of business on March 19, 2026.

Silver Spruce encourages all shareholders of record on March 19, 2026 who have not yet voted to do so by 2:00 pm (Atlantic Time) on May 4, 2025. Shareholders with questions on how to vote their common shares are encouraged to contact TSX Trust Company toll-free in North America at 1-800-387-0825 or by email at shareholderinquiries@tmx.com.

About the Company

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company. The Company's diversified exploration portfolio includes:

Pino de Plata Silver Project - A high-grade silver property with historic artisanal mining located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico

Jackie Gold-Silver Project - An early-stage epithermal project with high-grade surface sampling and strong structural targets located less than 10 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit in eastern Sonora, Mexico

Melchett Lake VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project - A polymetallic project with historical drilling in the Thunder Pay Mining District of Ontario

Contact:

Kevin O'Connor, Director

(312) 509-5972

koconnor@silverspruceresources.com

info@silverspruceresouces.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Silver Spruce Resources. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Silver Spruce Resource's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Silver Spruce Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Silver Spruce Resources, the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to di er materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Corporation's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding the adoption of semi-annual reporting. Factors that could cause actual results to di er materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Silver Spruce Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-spruce-resources-inc.-announces-change-to-director-slate-for-annual-genera-1163547