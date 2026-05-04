

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $870.52 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $214.03 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Palantir Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $856.45 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 84.4% to $1.63 billion from $883.85 million last year.



Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $870.52 Mln. vs. $214.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.63 Bln vs. $883.85 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.797 B To $ 1.801 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.650 B To $ 7.662 B



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