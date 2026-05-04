

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $607 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $49 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Equitable Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $472 million or $1.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.6% to $4.230 billion from $4.576 billion last year.



Equitable Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $607 Mln. vs. $49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.14 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $4.230 Bln vs. $4.576 Bln last year.



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