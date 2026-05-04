PJX Resources Inc.: PJX Resources Adopting Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX" or the "Company") announces that it is adopting semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") under the exemption provided by Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company confirms that it currently meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933 as it is a venture issuer with its shares listed on an exchange, has annual revenues of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of more than 12 months, and has filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Pursuant to CBO 51-933, the Company has elected not to file interim financial reports and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. As a result, the Company will not file interim financial statements or related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, or the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026 (or any subsequent first and third quarters subject to the provisions of CBO 51-933 remaining in place and the Company remaining eligible). The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

PJX remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold, silver, zinc, lead, copper, cobalt and other critical metals. PJX has consolidated 100% of the mineral rights to the largest land package (+750 km²) in the historical Sullivan Mine District and Vulcan Gold Belt near Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia. PJX has developed a pipeline of more than 15 priority targets to be tested by PJX and /or companies interested in partnering to test often road accessible drill ready targets with gold, silver, copper, zinc and other critical metal deposit potential. Please refer to our web site http://www.pjxresources.com for additional information.

For additional information please contact:

Linda Brennan, Chief Financial Officer

(416) 799-9205

info@pjxresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release has been prepared as at the date noted above. Certain statements in this news release, r referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by PJX Resources Inc. as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, PJX Resources Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in PJX Resources Inc.'s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors:

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which PJX Resources Inc. has no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties . This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This press release uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated", and "Inferred" resources. United States investors are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource is economically or legally mineable.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PJX Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pjx-resources-adopting-semi-annual-financial-reporting-%22sar%22-1163625