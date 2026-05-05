

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Liberty Financial, a digital asset firm linked to Donald Trump and his family, has stepped things up by suing crypto mogul Justin Sun for defamation, adding fuel to an ongoing conflict between them.



In a lawsuit filed on Monday, the company claimed that Sun has been running a 'campaign of defamatory statements' on X, the social media platform, and that his remarks about tokens being improperly frozen have hurt their reputation and business ties.



Sun, who founded TRON and was an early backer of World Liberty Financial, had previously accused the firm of freezing billions of his tokens as part of an 'illegal scheme to seize property.' He even filed his own lawsuit against them back in late April.



World Liberty Financial, on its end, insists it acted within its rights, pointing out that it made clear to investors that they could freeze tokens when necessary.



They've also accused Sun of wrongdoing, alleging he engaged in suspect short selling and bought tokens via undisclosed third parties. Moreover, they claimed he used influencers and automated accounts to push his narrative.



Sun, on the other hand, has brushed off the lawsuit as a 'meritless PR stunt,' vowing to take the fight to court.



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