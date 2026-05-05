Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces 2026 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2026. A total of 218,968,145 Common Shares or 79.21% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:

a.Election of Directors

Nominee



Votes FOR Nominee Votes FOR Mary S. Chan 98.60%

Mary Lou Maher 99.62%

Hon. V. Peter Harder 96.93%

William A. Ruh 96.43%

Jan R. Hauser 99.51%

Peter Sklar 99.64%

Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) 99.64%

Matthew Tsien 98.28%

Jay K. Kunkel 99.61%

Dr. Thomas Weber 98.51%

Robert F. MacLellan 99.28%

Lisa S. Westlake 98.28%





b.Other Items of Business

Item



Votes FOR Reappointment of Deloitte 98.57%

Say on Pay 89.66%





Based on the voting results, all 12 nominees were elected to the Board, Deloitte was reappointed as independent auditor, and the "Say on Pay" resolution was approved - in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

Following the annual meeting, Magna's Board confirmed:

Robert F. MacLellan as Board Chair;

Mary Lou Maher as Audit Committee Chair; and

Hon. V. Peter Harder as Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee Chair.



Additionally, with the retirement of Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera from the Board after 12 years, the Board made the following Committee Chair appointments, effective immediately:

William A. Ruh as Talent Oversight and Compensation Committee Chair; and

Matthew Tsien as Technology Committee Chair.





INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com ¦ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com ¦ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets-North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle system technologies to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

Appendix "A"

VOTING RESULTS - 2026 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS