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WKN: 868610 | ISIN: CA5592224011 | Ticker-Symbol: MGA
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 20:23
50,42 Euro
-7,04 % -3,82
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,8251,0204.05.
50,7451,0404.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2026 01:10 Uhr
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Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces 2026 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2026. A total of 218,968,145 Common Shares or 79.21% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:

a.Election of Directors

Nominee

Votes FORNomineeVotes FOR
Mary S. Chan98.60%
Mary Lou Maher99.62%
Hon. V. Peter Harder96.93%
William A. Ruh96.43%
Jan R. Hauser99.51%
Peter Sklar99.64%
Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO)99.64%
Matthew Tsien98.28%
Jay K. Kunkel99.61%
Dr. Thomas Weber98.51%
Robert F. MacLellan99.28%
Lisa S. Westlake98.28%


b.Other Items of Business

Item

Votes FOR
Reappointment of Deloitte98.57%
Say on Pay89.66%


Based on the voting results, all 12 nominees were elected to the Board, Deloitte was reappointed as independent auditor, and the "Say on Pay" resolution was approved - in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

Following the annual meeting, Magna's Board confirmed:

  • Robert F. MacLellan as Board Chair;
  • Mary Lou Maher as Audit Committee Chair; and
  • Hon. V. Peter Harder as Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee Chair.

Additionally, with the retirement of Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera from the Board after 12 years, the Board made the following Committee Chair appointments, effective immediately:

  • William A. Ruh as Talent Oversight and Compensation Committee Chair; and
  • Matthew Tsien as Technology Committee Chair.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com ¦ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com ¦ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets-North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle system technologies to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

Appendix "A"

VOTING RESULTS - 2026 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Resolution

Votes ForVotes Withheld/Against
#
%
#
%
Elect Mary S. Chan as Director209,236,24598.60%
2,965,7841.40%
Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director205,688,56296.93%
6,513,4653.07%
Elect Jan R. Hauser as Director211,168,28399.51%
1,033,7440.49%
Elect Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) as Director211,434,67199.64%
767,3570.36%
Elect Jay K. Kunkel as Director211,378,96299.61%
823,0660.39%
Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director210,664,27499.28%
1,537,7530.72%
Elect Mary Lou Maher as Director211,399,39999.62%
802,6300.38%
Elect William A. Ruh as Director204,629,95196.43%
7,572,0763.57%
Elect Peter Sklar as Director211,428,87799.64%
773,1510.36%
Elect Matthew Tsien as Director208,555,81798.28%
3,646,2111.72%
Elect Dr. Thomas Weber as Director209,030,97498.51%
3,171,0331.49%
Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director208,547,32998.28%
3,654,6991.72%
Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor215,827,44798.57%
3,140,6981.43%
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation190,258,32489.66%
21,943,70010.34%


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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