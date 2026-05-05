Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Geiger Energy Corporation (TSXV: BEEP) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Geiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated April 16, 2026, it has filed a final short form prospectus dated May 4, 2026 (the "Final Prospectus") with the securities commissions in all provinces of Canada, except Québec, and has obtained a receipt therefor. The Final Prospectus qualifies the distribution of the following securities in connection with a "best efforts" public offering (the "Offering"):

a minimum of 4,545,455 units of the Company and up to 31,818,181 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$0.22 per Unit, for minimum gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.10 from the sale of Units;

up to 6,153,846 flow-through units of the Company to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a " 1 st Tranche Charity FT Unit ") at a price of C$0.325 per 1 st Tranche Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,999,999.95 from the sale of 1 st Tranche Charity FT Units; and

up to 13,333,333 flow-through units of the Company to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "2nd Tranche Charity FT Unit", and together with the 1st Tranche Charity FT Units, the "Charity FT Units") at a price of C$0.30 per 2nd Tranche Charity FT Unit, for maximum gross proceeds under the Final Prospectus of C$7,000,000.

The Units and Charity FT Units shall collectively be referred to as the "Public Offering Securities".

The Final Prospectus has been filed and is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile. Access to the Final Prospectus is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a short form prospectus. An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus may be obtained, without charge, from Red Cloud Securities Inc. at ecm@redcloudsecurities.com by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Investors should read the Final Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

The Public Offering Securities are being sold by way of the Final Prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 - Short Form Prospectus Distributions. The Units are also being offered in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as agreed, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws and provided that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about May 7, 2026, and is subject to customary closing conditions including final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The securities issued in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Geiger

Geiger controls approximately 390,000 hectares in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and 95,519 hectares in Nunavut's Thelon Basin, two of the world's most prospective uranium districts. The Company is focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits across both regions.

Geiger's flagship asset, the Aberdeen Project (Thelon Basin), hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik discoveries. Tatiggaq is a basement-hosted system defined over a 300-metre strike length, with multiple steeply dipping mineralized lenses between 80 and 180 metres depth. The system remains open over a 1.5 km strike length and at depth. Qavvik is a similarly styled basement-hosted discovery extending from surface to ~400 metres depth, open over 500 metres and at depth.

The Aberdeen Project hosts 50+ high-priority targets, many showing strong alteration and anomalous uranium from limited historical drilling, with several areas remaining completely untested.

In the Athabasca Basin, Geiger is advancing the Hook Project, which hosts the ACKIO near-surface uranium discovery. ACKIO extends over 375 metres along strike and 150 metres in width, with at least nine distinct uranium pods starting at 28 metres depth and continuing to approximately 300 metres. The system remains open in multiple directions. The Hook Project also contains large clay-alteration systems with elevated radioactivity, highlighting additional discovery potential beyond ACKIO.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the closing of the Offering, final acceptance of the TSXV, and the expected use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering and final acceptance of the TSXV.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and risks, including, uncertainties with respect to receiving all regulatory approvals to complete the Offering, uncertainties of the global economy, market fluctuations, the discretion of the Company in respect of the use of proceeds discussed above, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, and other risks identified in its disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities in Canada or in the United States. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events, results and/or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company on its behalf, except in accordance with and as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295922

Source: Geiger Energy Corporation