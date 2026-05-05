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WKN: 922031 | ISIN: CH0012138605 | Ticker-Symbol: ADI1
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 19:07
19,370 Euro
-0,36 % -0,070
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,39019,45007:22
19,42019,48007:22
PR Newswire
05.05.2026 06:48 Uhr
165 Leser
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The Adecco Group: ADECCO GROUP DIVIDEND 2026: ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL TERMS

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

Group press release

  • Scrip dividend take-up rate of 53.01%
  • Reference share price of CHF 18.02, with an issue price of CHF 16.94
  • 5,268,324 new shares to be issued

ZURICH, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecco Group's Annual General Meeting, held on April 15, 2026, offered its shareholders the option to receive the 2025 dividend in cash or in new Adecco Group shares.

The Adecco Group announces today that 53.01% of the dividend for the financial year 2025 was elected to be paid in the form of new Adecco Group AG shares, while the remaining 46.99% will be paid out in cash.

The reference share price was set at CHF 18.02, based on the daily volume-weighted average price of existing Adecco Group AG shares traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange between April 21, 2026 and May 4, 2026. The issue price of the new shares of CHF 16.94, was set at a 6.0% discount to the reference share price, resulting in a conversion ratio of 16.940.

5,268,324 new Adecco Group AG shares will be issued through a capital increase for the scrip dividend. The delivery of new shares and the total CHF 79 million cash dividend payment is planned for May 7, 2026.

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

"We are pleased with the take-up of our scrip dividend and thank our shareholders for their partnership and support of the Group's strategy. We remain focused on ensuring an attractive and sustainable dividend policy, delivering attractive returns to our shareholders while retaining financial flexibility to invest in our competitive differentiators and prioritize deleveraging."

Adecco Group will be reporting its first quarter results on May 13, 2026.

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent and technology expertise company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organizations to optimize their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to fostering sustainable employability and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
investor.relations@adeccogroup.com
+41 (0)44 878 88 88

Press Office
media@adeccogroup.com
+41 (0) 79 876 09 21

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608173/5859100/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adecco-group-dividend-2026-announcement-of-final-terms-302761943.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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