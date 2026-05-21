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WKN: 922031 | ISIN: CH0012138605 | Ticker-Symbol: ADI1
Xetra
20.05.26 | 17:35
16,960 Euro
+0,59 % +0,100
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16,98017,03007:27
16,95017,00007:26
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 06:48 Uhr
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The Adecco Group: GLOBAL STUDY FINDS WIDENING GAP BETWEEN AI AMBITION AND WORKFORCE READINESS

  • 45% of leaders expect AI agents in workflows within a year; only 30% of workers say the same
  • Just 22% of leaders are highly confident their organizations are developing future-ready capabilities within the workforce
  • Only 36% of leaders say their talent strategy clearly demonstrates that AI will create opportunities for workers and only 39% are involving employees directly in job redesign

ZURICH, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A global Adecco Group study of 2,000 c-suite executives across 13 countries finds that organizations are accelerating AI adoption, but many lack the leadership clarity, workforce trust and capability-building needed to turn adoption into measurable results. Respondents oversee more than 8.6 million workers, offering a senior leadership view on how AI is reshaping strategy, skills and organizational readiness.

The report, The human premium: Leadership beyond the algorithm, shows that 45% of business leaders expect AI agents to be integrated into workflows within the next 12 months. Yet only 36% say their talent strategy clearly demonstrates that AI will create opportunities for employees, pointing to a widening gap between AI ambition and workforce readiness.

Denis Machuel, CEO of the Adecco Group, said:

"AI may move at software speed, but organizational trust moves at human speed. Companies that ignore that gap will struggle to turn pilots into performance. The winners will be those that pair technology with transparency, accountability and a clear path for people to adapt. Business leaders have a fundamental responsibility to ensure people and technology can work in harmony."

Click here to get access to the study and the fullPress Release.

For further information please contact:
Press Office
media@adeccogroup.com
+41 (0) 754 439 324 (Benita Barretto)
+41 (0) 79 876 09 21 (Jürg Schneider)
+34 (0) 65 806 54 02 (Rodrigo Sánchez Flórez)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608173/5980525/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-study-finds-widening-gap-between-ai-ambition-and-workforce-readiness-302777973.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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