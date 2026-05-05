Amrize (AMRZ) will start its previously announced share buyback program on May 6, 2026. The program has been authorized for a total of $1 billion USD until May 5, 2027, with the shares to be repurchased for the purpose of cancellation.

The share buyback program will be executed on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Stock Exchange (Valor: 156 026 729 ISIN: CH 156 026 729 1 and Ticker: AMRZE).

Concurrently with this press release, Amrize has published the details of the program in a buyback notice. All documentation and weekly updates on the program will be published on Amrize's investor website: https://investors.amrize.com/stock-data/share-buyback-programs

About Amrize

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.8 billion in revenue in 2025 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition. Learn more at www.amrize.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the payment of the expected dividend. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Potential risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Amrize's annual report on Form 10-K and Amrize's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Amrize does not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260503386928/en/

Contacts:

Mike Friedman

Media Relations: media@amrize.com



Aroon Amarnani

Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com