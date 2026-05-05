

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Geberit AG (GBERF.PK) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled CHF196 million, or CHF5.94 per share. This compares with CHF187 million, or CHF5.69 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to CHF873 million from CHF878 million last year.



Geberit AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF196 Mln. vs. CHF187 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF5.94 vs. CHF5.69 last year. -Revenue: CHF873 Mln vs. CHF878 Mln last year.



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