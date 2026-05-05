AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Publishes its Interim Report for January - March 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) today announced that its interim report for the period January - March 2026 is now available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

"During the first quarter of 2026, our focus was on preparing the Phase II study in Alzheimer's patients with NeuroRestore ACD856, for which we were awarded a grant of EUR 2.5 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC). In addition, we successfully advanced the Phase Ib clinical trial with ACD856, further expanding the therapeutic dose window to increase our opportunities to address multiple indications. During the quarter, we also continued preparing for a potential registrational study for the pain project Painless ACD440. In February, ACD440 was granted orphan drug designation by the European Medicines Agency. We also remained active in business development at international conferences and published new data from our NeuroRestore project at the world-leading Alzheimer's conference AD/PD 2026, which was held in Copenhagen in March."

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Financial information for January - March 2026, Group

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -21,695 thousand (-10,130).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.19 (-0.11).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -17,089 thousand (SEK -10,416).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 40,806 thousand (29,252).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 32,967 thousand (20,819).

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) acquired a newly formed subsidiary at the end of September 2025, which is currently dormant, to prepare the Group structure for any potential future needs. No operations have been conducted in the subsidiary; all business activities are carried out by the parent company, AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ).

Significant events during the period January - March 2026

In February 2026, the pain project ACD440 was granted orphan drug designation in Europe by the EMA.

AlzeCure presented new preclinical data concerning NeuroRestore ACD856 at the AD/PD Alzheimer's conference in mid-March.

Significant events after the end of the period

In April, the company announces that the last participant has completed treatment in AlzeCure's clinical phase Ib study with NeuroRestore ACD856.

In April, the board of directors, supported by the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2025, decides to carry out a rights issue of approximately SEK 30.1 million. The issue is, free of charge, 100 percent secured.

The full report is attached as PDF and is available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish clinical stage biotech company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of one symptomatic drug candidate where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan drug designation from the FDA in the USA and from EMA in Europe for the rare pain disease erythromelalgia, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

Attachments

Alzecure Q1 2026 ENG Final

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alzecure-publishes-its-interim-report-for-january-%e2%80%93-march-2026-1163799