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WKN: A2N951 | ISIN: SE0010133785 | Ticker-Symbol: AC6
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:12
0,086 Euro
-1,61 % -0,001
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 12:38 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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AlzeCure Pharma: Adjusted Timeline for the Previously Communicated Rights Issue

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6) - AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a biotech company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, announces that the timeline for the previously communicated rights issue of approximately SEK 30.1 million is being adjusted due to technical issuance reasons. All terms of the Rights Issue, including the subscription price of SEK 1.31 per share and the issue amount of approximately SEK 30.1 million, remain unchanged.

Updated preliminary timeline:

Event

Date

Last day of trading including the right to receive subscription rights

10 June 2026

First day of trading excluding the right to receive subscription rights

11 June 2026

Record date for participation in the Rights Issue

12 June 2026

Trading in subscription rights

16 June - 25 June 2026

Subscription period

16 June - 30 June 2026

Announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue

Around 2 July 2026

The timeline is preliminary and may be subject to change.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish clinical stage biotech company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore , Alzstatin and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan drug designation from the FDA in the USA and from EMA in Europe for the rare pain disease erythromelalgia, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se .

This information is information that AlzeCure Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-30 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

Adjusted timeline for the previously communicated rights issue

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/adjusted-timeline-for-the-previously-communicated-rights-issue-1162814

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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