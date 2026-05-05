

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Computershare Limited (CPU.AX), a financial services company, on Tuesday reiterated its fiscal 2026 guidance, expecting management earnings per share to be around 144 cents, up about 6% from the prior corresponding period.



The company said its Issuer Services business continues to deliver consistent performance, with corporate action volumes in the second half broadly in line with expectations.



In Employee Share Plans, recurring client-paid fee revenue continued to grow, supported by increased use of equity-based remuneration. Trading revenues also improved in the second half, driven by higher transaction volumes, particularly among energy sector clients.



The Corporate Trust segment recorded higher issuance volumes and fee revenues in the second half compared with the prior corresponding period, while client balances remained steady relative to the first half.



In Margin Income, client balances continued to rise in the second half. Average client balances for the year are now forecast to be about $0.5 billion higher than previously expected, primarily driven by Corporate Actions. As a result, the company raised its margin income outlook for the year to around $740 million.



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