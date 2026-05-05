

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment declined sharply in April and unemployment among young people logged a historic low, the labor ministry reported Tuesday.



The number of unemployed declined 62,668 in April from the previous month to 2.36 million.



Registered unemployment dropped below 2.4 million for the first time since June 2008. Compared to last year, unemployment decreased 155,674.



Data showed that registered unemployment declined in all economic sectors compared to March.



The services sector experienced the largest decline with 46,156 fewer unemployed workers, followed by industry with 3,680 fewer unemployed. Construction and agriculture sectors saw unemployment fall by 3,603 and 2,272 respectively.



Unemployment among young people aged below 25 years decreased by 19,284 in April from the previous month.



This marks a historic low, falling below the 170,000 mark for the first time, with a total of 169,693 unemployed young people in April.



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