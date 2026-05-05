Geotab Inc.: Geotab integrates Polestar vehicles into its OEM telematics network

Fleet operators across North America, Europe, and APAC can now access Polestar vehicle data directly in MyGeotab - no aftermarket hardware required.

LONDON, UK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, today announced the integration of Polestar vehicles into its OEM telematics network, giving commercial fleet operators seamless access to Polestar data within MyGeotab from day one - with no aftermarket hardware installation required. The integration is available globally across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, supporting all Polestar models.

Developed in collaboration with Geotab, among other telematics service providers, Polestar Fleet Telematics integrates directly into MyGeotab. The Geotab integration enables fleet managers to manage Polestar vehicles alongside all other makes and models on a single unified platform - without fitting additional devices.

Connected vehicle data where it matters most

Through Polestar Fleet Telematics, fleet operators gain near-real-time access to a comprehensive dataset - covering EV battery and charging status, location, tyre information, vehicle security, maintenance alerts, and climate data - flowing directly from Polestar's connected vehicle architecture into MyGeotab, with no physical installation required.

This breadth of data enables fleet managers to move from reactive to proactive operations - scheduling maintenance before failures occur, optimising charge planning across depots, and maintaining duty-of-care oversight across the entire fleet.

Supporting Europe's Mixed-Fleet Reality

OEM-embedded telematics removes the need for aftermarket device installation across mixed-manufacturer fleets, reducing logistical overhead and supporting compliance with works council and GDPR requirements - a critical consideration for European fleet operators.

"Polestar Fleet Telematics combines sustainability with intelligence, integrating seamlessly with Geotab to deliver these capabilities directly into the platforms fleet operators trust. Continuous data visibility enables more efficient and informed fleet operations, from day-to-day management to long-term planning. By leveraging Polestar vehicles' embedded connectivity, fleet managers can make smarter, data-driven decisions - without adding hardware or complexity to their operations." said Emma Knapp, Manager of Global Key Accounts at Polestar.

Polestar joins an OEM telematics network that already spans over 80% of leading global vehicle manufacturers by fleet market share, including BMW Group, Ford, Stellantis, Volkswagen Group, and Volvo Cars. For fleet operators already using MyGeotab, Polestar vehicles can be connected and deliver data without any additional hardware or installation.

"OEM-embedded telematics represents a change in how fleet data reaches the platform - and Polestar's connected vehicle architecture makes this integration particularly well-suited for markets that are seriously considering transitioning to electric vehicles." said Christoph Ludewig, Vice President OEM Global at Geotab. "Fleet operators managing mixed EV and internal combustion engine fleets no longer need separate tools or hardware for each vehicle type. Polestar data flows directly into MyGeotab alongside every other vehicle in the fleet - giving operators the consolidated visibility they need to drive efficiency, support duty of care, and manage their EV transition with confidence."

Global Availability

The integration is available now across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, supporting all Polestar models. Fleet managers can activate the service via the Geotab Marketplace or by contacting their Geotab representative.

About Polestar

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand with a focus on uncompromised design and innovation, and the ambition to accelerate the change towards a sustainable future. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available in 28 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Polestar has four models in its line-up: Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Polestar 4, and Polestar 5. Planned models include the Polestar 7 compact SUV (to be introduced in 2028) and the Polestar 6 roadster. With its vehicles currently manufactured on two continents, North America and Asia, Polestar plans to diversify its manufacturing footprint further, with production of Polestar 7 planned in Europe.

Polestar has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and has set an ambitious roadmap to reach its climate targets: halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 per-vehicle-sold and become climate-neutral across its value chain by 2040. Polestar's comprehensive sustainability strategy covers the four areas of Climate, Transparency, Circularity, and Inclusion.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/uk and follow us on LinkedIn or visit our blog.

GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact: Geotab Contact, Romina Dashghachian, Strategic Communications Lead, EMEA, pr@geotab.com

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