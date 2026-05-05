Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 05

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 01 May 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 01 May 2026 913.12 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 903.19 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

05 May 2026