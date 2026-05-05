Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) ("Sequans" or the "Company"), a leading provider of 5G/4G cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Summary Preliminary Unaudited Results Table:

(in US$ millions, except share and per share data) Q1 2026 Q4 2025 (1) Q1 2025 Revenue $6.1 $6.9 $8.1 Gross profit $2.3 $2.9 $5.2 Gross margin (%) 37.7 % 41.4 % 64.5 % Operating income (loss) ($50.5) ($72.1) ($6.8) Net profit (loss) ($54.3) ($76.4) ($7.3) Diluted income (loss) per ADS ($3.73) ($4.93) ($0.29) Non-IFRS diluted income (loss) per ADS (2) ($1.42) ($1.04) ($0.24) Weighted average number of diluted ADS (IFRS) 14,576,046 15,504,809 25,156,570 Weighted average number of diluted ADS (Non-IFRS) 14,576,046 15,504,809 25,156,570 (1) The financial results for 2025 differ from the preliminary unaudited results disclosed in the Company's February 10, 2026 earnings press release. The changes primarily relate to the timing and amount of revenue recognized, adjustments related to the accounting for the compound financial instruments issued in July 2025 and related embedded derivative, the classification of digital asset losses between impairment and losses on sale, the accounting for acquired licenses, property plant and equipment, and new leases, and other adjustments attributable to normal year-end closing procedures, audit adjustments, and the completion of management's review. (2) See Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures disclosure on page 3.

"Our IoT semiconductor business continues to demonstrate solid momentum, supported by a growing backlog, a maturing design-win pipeline, increased product revenue and an increasing number of projects transitioning into production," said Dr. Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "We are seeing continued strength across Cat-M, Cat-1bis, along with early engagement in 5G eRedCap, which we believe will play a central role in the next phase of IoT connectivity. We are also seeing encouraging interest in our newly introduced RF Transceivers for drones and defense applications. With improving visibility and a strong foundation across our core product portfolio, we believe Sequans is well positioned to drive sequential growth and move toward cash-flow break-even."

Dr. Karam added, "At the same time, we have taken decisive steps to simplify and strengthen our balance sheet, enabling us to sharpen our focus on executing our IoT strategy and advancing our 5G roadmap. As the IoT market transitions from 4G to 5G, we believe Sequans is uniquely positioned to leverage its existing customer base and technology leadership to capture this opportunity. We believe Sequans is entering an important phase of execution, with the foundation in place to scale the business and capture the next wave of growth in IoT connectivity."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Summary:

Revenue: Total revenue was $6.1 million, a decrease of 12.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 24.8% compared to the first quarter of 2025. Revenue in the first quarter of 2026 was 84% from product sales; product sales increased 45% compared to the first quarter of 2025, while reflecting a seasonal decrease of 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. In the first quarter of 2025, revenue included significant license and services revenue from Qualcomm related to the 2024 sale and license of intellectual property.

Gross margin: Gross margin was 37.7% compared to 41.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 64.5% in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting higher product sales in the revenue mix in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the prior periods, both of which included a significant amount of license and services revenue.

Operating loss: Operating loss was $50.5 million compared to operating loss of $72.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. The operating loss in the first quarter of 2026 and in fourth quarter of 2025 included unrealized losses on impairment of the value of our Bitcoin investment of $29.3 million and $56.3 million, respectively, and realized net losses of $11.7 million and $6.1 million, respectively, on the sales of Bitcoin primarily to finance the redemption of convertible debt and the Company's ADS buyback program.

Net loss: Net loss was $54.3 million, or ($3.73) per diluted ADS, compared to net loss of $76.4 million, or ($4.93) per diluted ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2025 and net loss of $7.3 million, or ($0.29) per diluted ADS, in the first quarter of 2025. Net loss in the first quarter of 2026 and in the fourth quarter of 2025 included non-cash gains on the change in value of the embedded derivative related to compound financial instruments issued in July 2025 for $9.9 million and $30.8 million, respectively, nearly off-set by non-cash losses of $9.9 million and $29.3 million, respectively, on the early extinguishment of debt, and included net interest expense of $3.9 million and $5.3 million, respectively, that was primarily non-cash and related to the IFRS accounting for the convertible debt issued in July 2025.

Non-IFRS loss: Excluding non-cash impairment of digital assets, non-cash stock-based compensation, the non-cash impact of the fair-value, non-cash loss on early extinguishment of debt, and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt and associated embedded derivatives and other financings, non-IFRS net loss was $20.7 million, or ($1.42) per diluted ADS, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to non-IFRS net loss of $16.2 million, or ($1.04) per diluted ADS in the fourth quarter of 2025, and non-IFRS net loss of $6.1 million, or ($0.24) per diluted ADS, in the first quarter of 2025.

Cash: Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2026 totaled $10.6 million compared with $13.4 million at December 30, 2025.

Digital assets: At March 31, 2026, the Company held 1,514 Bitcoin with a market value of $103.2 million, of which 1,217 Bitcoin ($82.9 million) was pledged as security for the remaining $66.2 million of convertible debt issued in July 2025. As of April 30, 2026, the Company held 1,114 Bitcoin with a market value of $84.9 million, of which 817 Bitcoin ($62.3 million) was pledged as security for the remaining $35.9 million of convertible debt. The remaining debt is scheduled to be redeemed by June 1, 2026, at which time all remaining Bitcoin will be unrestricted and available for sale.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET / 14:00 CET

The live webcast will be available on the Sequans Investor Relations website at https://sequans.com/investor-relations/investor-materials/.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc0264ac506fc4ae09bd78844e6d8f586. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique registrant ID.

Those who wish to join the live webcast can access it here: Those who wish to join the live webcast can access it here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tf9babvo/

The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website after 9:00 a.m. ET.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements with respect to financial condition, results of operations and business of Sequans, bitcoin treasury and business strategy for 2026 and beyond, financing requirements, and business strategy for 2026 and beyond. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements also often use words such as "anticipate," "committed to", "target," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "goal," "believe," "hope," "aims," "continue," "could," "project," "should," "will" or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by Sequans in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, future developments and other factors they believe appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and the factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this announcement could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our planned exit fom our Bitcoin treasury strategy and potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the implementation of the Bitcoin treasury initiative and fluctuations on the value of Bitcoin and the implications of a decline in the value of Bitcoin on our collateral requirements. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are changes in the global, political, economic, business and competitive environments, market and regulatory forces, including tariffs and trade wars, our ability to convert our product pipeline and design wins into revenue, and a decline in the value of Bitcoin. If any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any one or more of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Sequans' filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, "Risk Related to Our Bitcoin Strategy and Holdings" filed on Form 6-K on July 17, 2025 and other documents that may be filed from time to time with the SEC, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025 expected to be filed by May 15, 2026. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sequans undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. We have not filed our Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025. As a result, all 2025 financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates that are identified prior to the time we file our Form 20-F.

Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, we disclose certain non-IFRS, or non-GAAP, financial measures. These measures exclude the non-cash impairment of digital assets, non-cash stock-based compensation and the non-cash impacts of convertible debt extensions, and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings. We believe that these measures can be useful to facilitate comparisons among different companies. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that the non-GAAP measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. We seek to compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the table attached to this press release.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap and eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

Visit Sequans at sequans.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Condensed financial tables follow

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











Three months ended



(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2026.



Dec 31, 2025 (1)



March 31, 2025 (1)































Revenue

6,054



6,915



8,054



Cost of revenue

(3,771)



(4,049)



(2,863)



Gross profit

2,283



2,866



5,191



Other operating Income (expenses)

-



(320)



-



Research and development expense

(7,368)



(7,720)



(7,223)



Sales and marketing expense

(2,023)



(1,902)



(2,355)



General and administrative expense

(2,375)



(2,688)



(2,451)



Digital asset Impairment losses

(29,334)



(56,283)



-



Digital asset losses on sales, net

(11,683)



(6,102)



-



Total operating income (expenses)

(52,783)



(75,015)



(12,029)



Operating profit (loss)

(50,500)



(72,149)



(6,838)



Financial income (expense):





















Interest income (expense), net

(3,895)



(5,168)



368





Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments

9,942



30,804



-





Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment

(9,866)



(29,348)



-





Foreign exchange gain (loss)

153



(347)



(517)



Profit (Loss) before income taxes

(54,166)



(76,208)



(6,987)



Income tax expense

(146)



(219)



(281)



Profit (Loss) $ (54,312 ) $ (76,427 ) $ (7,268 )

Attributable to:















Shareholders of the parent

(54,312 )

(76,427 )

(7,268 )



Minority interests

-



-



-



Basic income (loss) per ADS

($3.73 )

($4.93 )

($0.29 )

Diluted income (loss) per ADS

($3.73 )

($4.93 )

($0.29 )

Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:













- Basic

14,576,046



15,504,809



25,156,570



- Diluted

14,576,046



15,504,809



25,156,570



(1) The financial results for 2025 differ from the preliminary unaudited results disclosed in the Company's February 10, 2026 and May 6, 2025 earnings press releases. The changes primarily relate to the timing and amount of revenue recognized, adjustments related to the accounting for the compound financial instruments issued in July 2025 and related embedded derivative, the classification of digital asset losses between impairment and losses on sale, the accounting for acquired licenses, property plant and equipment, and new leases, finalization of purchase accounting and other adjustments attributable to normal year-end closing procedures, audit adjustments, and the completion of management's review.



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







At March 31,



At Dec 31,

(in thousands of US$)

2026



2025 (1)

ASSETS













Non-current assets













Property, plant and equipment $ 4,322

$ 4,299



Intangible assets

7,862



8,522



Goodwill

3,676



3,676



Digital assets pledge as collateral for convertible debt

82,917



141,505



Digital assets, unrestricted

20,238



45,686



Deposits and other receivables

750



2,161



Prepaid expenses

2,110



2,213



Other non-current financial assets

400



409



Total non-current assets

122,275



208,471



Current assets









Inventories

4,025



3,933



Trade receivables

3,778



3,278



Contract assets

107



98



Prepaid expenses

2,773



2,564



Other receivables

9,261



5,953



Research tax credit receivable

5,246



5,898



Cash and cash equivalents

10,628



13,386



Total current assets

35,818



35,110

Total assets $ 158,093

$ 243,581

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES









Equity









Issued capital, euro 0.01 nominal value, 1,522,766,502 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 (1,599,589,702 shares at December 31, 2025) $ 17,831

$ 18,718



Share premium

177,196



185,598



Other capital reserves

77,991



77,515



Treasury shares

(933 )

(9,363 )

Accumulated deficit

(199,386 )

(145,074 )

Other components of equity

83



284



Total equity

72,782



127,678



Non-current liabilities









Government research financing

1,886



3,297



Lease liabilities

1,238



1,225



Trade payables and other non-current liabilities

1,272



1,360



Provisions

2,194



2,112



Deferred tax liabilities

127



129



Contract liabilities

3,153



3,157



Total non-current liabilities

9,870



11,280



Current liabilities









Trade payables

7,467



10,081



Convertible debt

42,265



56,422



Convertible debt embedded derivative

170



10,800



Lease liabilities

241



601



Government loan

482



979



Government research financing

4,301



4,308



Contract liabilities

7,636



7,224



Income tax liabilities - Parent

3,057



3,124



Other current liabilities and provisions

9,822



11,084



Total current liabilities

75,441



104,623

Total equity and liabilities $ 158,093

$ 243,581



(1) The financial position at December 31, 2025 differs from the preliminary unaudited results disclosed in the Company's February 10, 2026 earnings press release. The changes primarily relate to the timing and amount of revenue recognized, adjustments related to the accounting for the compound financial instruments issued in July 2025 and related embedded derivative, the classification of digital asset losses between impairment and losses on sale, the accounting for acquired licenses, property plant and equipment, and new leases, and other adjustments attributable to normal year-end closing procedures, audit adjustments, and the completion of management's review.



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW











Three months ended March 31,

(in thousands of US$)

2026



2025 (1)

Operating activities













Loss before income taxes $ (54,166 )

(6,987 )

Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows











Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment

597



900





Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

782



765





Impairment of digital assets

29,334



-





Share-based payment expense

476



1,014





Decrease in provision

(77 )

(32 )



Interest expense, net

3,895



(368 )



Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

(9,942 )

-





Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment, net of non-cash transaction costs

9,866



-





Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(39 )

(195 )



Loss (gain) on disposal of intangible and tangible assets

-



12





Loss on digital assets

11,683



-



Working capital adjustments











Decrease in trade receivables and other receivables

(2,858 )

1,240





Decrease (increase) in inventories

(36 )

(103 )



Increase in research tax credit receivable

660



(355 )



Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other liabilities

(3,291 )

(281 )



Increase (Decrease) in contract liabilities

175



(3,868 )



Increase in government grant advances

(1,248 )

(881 )

Income tax paid

(474 )

(245 ) Net cash flow used in operating activities

(14,663 )

(9,384 ) Investing activities









Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

(1,199 )

(461 )

Proceeds from sale of intangible assets

43,017



-



Investment in ACP Advanced Circuit Pursuit, net of cash acquired

-



(1,080 )

Sale (Purchase) of financial assets

99



(40 )

Decrease (increase) of short-term deposit

-



19,000



Interest received

38



552

Net cash flow from (used in) investing activities

41,955



17,971

Financing activities









Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded and common warrants

73



-



Proceeds (repayment of) from interest-bearing receivables financing

-



(3,742 )

Purchase of treasury shares

(933 )

-



Payment of lease liabilities

(342 )

(348 )

Repayment of convertible debt

(28,254 )

-



Repayment of government loans

(369 )

(326 )

Repayment of loans

-



(420 )

Repayment of interest-bearing research project financing

(40 )

(370 )

Interest paid

(185 )

(528 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(30,050 )

(5,734 )

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(2,758 )

2,853



Net foreign exchange difference

-



2



Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

13,386



9,093

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

10,628



11,948



(1) The financial results for 2025 differ from the preliminary unaudited results disclosed in the Company's February 10, 2026 and May 6, 2025 earnings press releases. The changes primarily relate to the timing and amount of revenue recognized, adjustments related to the accounting for the compound financial instruments issued in July 2025 and related embedded derivative, the classification of digital asset losses between impairment and losses on sale, the accounting for acquired licenses, property plant and equipment, and new leases, and other adjustments attributable to normal year-end closing procedures, audit adjustments, and the completion of management's review.



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended



March 31,

2026



Dec 31, 2025 (3)



March 31,

2025

IFRS profit (loss) as reported $ (54,312 ) $ (76,427 ) $ (7,268 ) Add back













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)

476



356



1,014



Non-cash impairment of digital assets

29,334



56,283



-



Non-cash change in the fair value of embedded derivatives

(9,942 )

(30,804 )

-



Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)

3,872



5,075



111



Non-cash impact on gain (loss) on debt extinguishment

9,866



29,348



-

Non-IFRS profit (loss) adjusted $ (20,706 ) $ (16,169 ) $ (6,143 ) IFRS basic profit (loss) per ADS as reported

($3.73 )

($4.93 )

($0.29 ) Add back













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.03

$ 0.02

$ 0.04



Non-cash impairment of digital assets $ 2.01

$ 3.63

$ 0.00



Non-cash change in the fair value of embedded derivatives

($0.68 )

($1.99 ) $ 0.00



Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.27

$ 0.33

$ 0.01



Non-cash impact on gain (loss) on debt extinguishment $ 0.68

$ 1.90

$ 0.00

Non-IFRS basic profit (loss) per ADS

($1.42 )

($1.04 )

($0.24 ) IFRS diluted profit (loss) per ADS

($3.73 )

($4.93 )

($0.29 ) Add back













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.03

$ 0.02

$ 0.04



Non-cash impairment of digital assets $ 2.01

$ 3.63

$ 0.00



Non-cash change in the fair value of embedded derivatives

($0.68 )

($1.99 ) $ 0.00



Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.27

$ 0.33

$ 0.01



Non-cash impact on gain (loss) on debt extinguishment $ 0.68

$ 1.90

$ 0.00

Non-IFRS diluted profit (loss) per ADS

($1.42 )

($1.04 )

($0.24 )

















(1) Included in the IFRS profit (loss) as follows:













Cost of product revenue $ 2

$ (21 ) $ 16



Research and development

156



209



205



Sales and marketing

70



(93 )

223



General and administrative

248



261



570



(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates



(3) The financial results for 2025 differ from the preliminary unaudited results disclosed in the Company's February 10, 2026 and May 6, 2025 earnings press releases. The changes primarily relate to the timing and amount of revenue recognized, adjustments related to the accounting for the compound financial instruments issued in July 2025 and related embedded derivative, the classification of digital asset losses between impairment and losses on sale, the accounting for acquired licenses, property plant and equipment, and new leases, finalization of purchase accounting and other adjustments attributable to normal year-end closing procedures, audit adjustments, and the completion of management's review.



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Source: Sequans Communications