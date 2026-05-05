ATLAS participated as an exclusive Cornerstone investor in United Utilities' equity placement, expanding its existing investment to establish a significant minority shareholding.

ATLAS was pleased with the strong support for the transaction from other long-term shareholders signalling broad support for United Utilities' investment and growth strategy.

United Utilities' fully funded capital investment program underpins a strong multi-year growth trajectory1

ATLAS Infrastructure ("ATLAS") is a specialist Global Listed Infrastructure investor managing capital on behalf of its funds and long-term institutional clients. ATLAS has been an investor in UU since 2019 and, following the recent equity placement, ATLAS's actively managed accounts hold a ~6.6% voting and economic interest in United Utilities plc ("UU").

ATLAS recognises the positive new direction established for the UK water sector and welcomes the opportunity to support UU management's investment plan which will deliver the critical infrastructure required to support housing and industrial growth across North West England, as well as playing a crucial role in supporting nationally important initiatives related to AI data centres and sustainable energy.

ATLAS strongly supports UU's decision to raise new equity in order to accelerate its investment program through providing significant balance sheet capacity and financial flexibility through to the end of AMP8 in 2030. ATLAS values the opportunity to deepen its relationship with the company through ATLAS' cornerstone role in the recent equity placement.

"The Water sector globally is facing unprecedented challenges caused by population growth and climate change at the same time as needing to continuously improve environmental performance. We are pleased to have been able to deliver the funding to allow United Utilities to accelerate their investment program to meet these challenges and deliver the outcomes expected by customers, regulators and Government stakeholders".

- Rod Chisholm, Partner ATLAS Infrastructure

1 ATLAS estimates

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260505262496/en/

Contacts:

For more information regarding this release contact ATLAS Infrastructure at: info@atlasinfrastructure.com or visit www.atlasinfrastructure.com