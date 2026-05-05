

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $24.77 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $133.10 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $1.055 billion from $1.081 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $24.77 Mln. vs. $133.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.055 Bln vs. $1.081 Bln last year.



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