Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") reports the commencement of a detailed geological mapping, prospecting and sampling program at its 100%-owned Cross Bones Uranium Project (the "Project"), located near Dinosaur, Colorado (Figure 1).

The mapping program is designed to verify historically reported radioactive occurrences, assess the distribution and characteristics of uranium mineralization at surface, and identify new areas of elevated radioactivity. The program will also support refinement of geological targets in advance of a future drilling program anticipated in the second half of 2026. Mapping and prospecting activities are expected to be completed over a period of approximately one month.

The program will evaluate three prospective priority target areas (Figure 1), which will be assessed sequentially based on exploration potential. The highest priority mapping area encompasses the area surrounding the Cross Bones Uranium Deposit (formerly called the Skull Creek Uranium Deposit) based on drilling completed in 1978-1979 by Anschutz Uranium Corp. and Ashland Minerals. Bluerock Resources conducted follow-up drilling in 2006.

The Cross Bones Uranium Deposit outcrops at surface and is hosted within the Sego Sandstone and possibly the Isles Formation, a member of the Upper Cretacous-age Mesaverde Group Formation. The Sego Sandstone and Iles Formation is overlain by the younger Upper Cretaceous-age Williams Fork Formation and the Palecocene-age Fort Union Formation, the target horizon at the Company's Coyote Basin Project.

The Company recently acquired a second dataset for the Cross Bones Project (see the Company's news release of February 26, 2026) which included key historical exploration information such as drill hole locations, surface radioactivity, and outcrop sampling results that were not previously in Homeland's possession. The amalgamation of the new dataset with Homeland's existing data has had a significant positive impact on the Company's understanding of the Cross Bones Uranium Project and the historical uranium mineralization encountered on the property. This new dataset saves the Company several millions of dollars of future exploration costs that will not have to be incurred and at least one year of exploration effort.

Roger Lemaitre, President and CEO of Homeland Uranium, stated, "The new dataset acquisition has allowed the Company to accelerate our original exploration program and will allow us to focus more efficiently at defining mineralization at Cross Bones. This mapping program is an important step in tying together our understanding of geology of the Cross Bones project and refining the drill target selection process for the known mineralized area, as well as identifying other areas on the property for future work."

Further updates will be provided as the mapping program progresses and results are compiled and interpreted.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Cross Bones uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

Qualified Person

Nancy Normore., P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's expectation and strategic plans in relation to the exploration of the Company's uranium mineral properties, including all phases of the exploration program at the Project.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results; timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the captions "Risks Factors" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's disclosure materials filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.





Figure 1: Cross Bones Property and Mapping Areas of Priority

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10583/295934_4f3d6aaca4b8ca51_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295934

Source: Homeland Uranium Corp.