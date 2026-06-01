Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of its detailed surface geological mapping, prospecting, radiometric surveying, and rock sampling program at the Company's 100%-owned Cross Bones Uranium Project (the "Project"), located near Rangely, Colorado (Figure 1).

The highlight of the program was the discovery of a new area of surface radioactivity approximately 4.5 km (2.8 miles) east-south-east and along strike of the Blue Flame Adit area, where the Cross Bones Uranium Deposit is observed in outcrop (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). This new surface radiometric showing was not documented in any of the previous reports or in rock sample data acquired by the Company during its two data purchases, nor does it appear in United States Geological Survey MRDS database (see https://mrdata.usgs.gov/mrds/) or in the Colorado Geological Survey's Report ON-B-40D Radioactive Mineral Occurrences of Colorado and Bibliography (see https://coloradogeologicalsurvey.org/publications/radioactive-mineral-occurrences-colorado-bibliography-data/). Note that field radiometric readings are qualitative in nature and are intended only to indicate relative levels of radioactivity.

Significant radioactivity ranging from 450 to 3,400 cps was detected in outcrop from sandstone, shale and thin coal units within the Sego Sandstone Formation, over a strike length of 500 m (1,640 ft) (see Figure 3). The Company has named this new radiometric showing the East Ridge Showing.

In addition to the discovery of the East Ridge Showing, several notable radiometric results were identified during the mapping program. In Area 1B (Figure 4), outcrops located west of the surface expression of the Cross Bones Deposit returned 4000 cps and 3000 cps using the CT007-M instrument ("CT-007"). One sample east of the outcropping expression of the Cross Bones Uranium Deposit returned 2,200 cps (CT-007) and one other sample returned 2,200 cps using a portable gamma-ray spectrometer PGIS-2 ("PGIS").

In Area 2B, one sample was collected from a carbonaceous shale outcrop that returned field radiometric readings of approximately 600 cps (CT-007). Area 2B contains the historical Urangeschellshaft Showing and is also south of Pioneer Minerals' Countryline Prospect, which contains a high-grade rock sample returning 4,257 ppm U3O8 located adjacent to the Cross Bones property boundary (https://clients3.weblink.com.au/pdf/PMM/03063697.pdf) (see Figure 5).

"The discovery of a previously unknown 500 m long surface radiometric anomaly along strike of a known uranium deposit in an existing uranium mining jurisdiction is definitely uncommon and extremely encouraging. In addition to the East Ridge radiometric discovery, the spring program at Cross Bones identified several areas of elevated radioactivity and has helped corroborate the historical exploration work completed by BlueRock, Ashland and Anschutz that will help with drill targeting in the immediate the Cross Bones Deposit area. This program has strengthened the Company's conviction that the Cross Bones project is a compelling exploration story." stated Roger Lemaitre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Homeland Uranium.

The mapping program commenced on April 22, 2026 and was completed on May 23, 2026. Exploration activities focused on priority target areas designated 1A and 1B (Blue Flame Area), 2A, 2B, and 3 (East Ridge), where the Company completed detailed geological mapping, prospecting, radiometric surveying, and selective rock sampling (Figures 1-5). Radiometric surveying was completed across the Project using a PGIS-2 portable gamma-ray spectrometer. The radiometric survey and mapping were generally carried out at 200 m (656 ft) line spacings with tie lines inserted depending on the length of the survey lines. Based upon these results, additional mapping and prospecting is warranted in the East Ridge Area.

Background radioactivity across the Project area is generally observed to range between approximately 25 and 80 counts per second ("cps") using the CT007-M instrument. For the PGIS survey, background radioactivity is estimated to range up to approximately 300 cps. Samples exhibiting elevated radiometric response generally above 80 cps (CT-007) were selected for laboratory analysis, resulting in 67 samples (including duplicates) that will be submitted to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories (Paragon) in Sparks, Nevada for sample preparation and multi-element analysis (Table 1).

Data collected during the mapping program is currently undergoing compilation and interpretation in combination with the Company's historical exploration dataset. Results from the program are expected to contribute to the Company's geological understanding of uranium mineralization on the property and assist in refining targets for future drill programs at the Cross Bones Deposit, the East Ridge Showing and other areas on the property.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is 100% owner of the Cross Bones and Coyote Basin uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

Sampling and QA/QC

Rock samples were collected selectively from outcrop and mineralized exposures and are considered grab samples, which are inherently selective in nature and may not be representative of underlying mineralization. Samples were placed in sealed bags and transported under chain of custody procedures to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates will be inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals as part of the Company's quality assurance and quality control procedures. Analytical work will include Paragon's PREP-PKG sample preparation and 48-element multi-acid digestion with ICP-MS analysis. Paragon's methods are ISO 17025:2017 accredited and valid through multiple international proficiency testing programs.

Qualified Person

Roger Lemaitre, P.Eng., P.Geo., the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's expectation and strategic plans in relation to the exploration of the Company's uranium mineral properties, including all phases of the exploration program at the Project.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results; timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the captions "Risks Factors" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's disclosure materials filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.





Figure 1: Cross Bones Property and Mapping Areas of Priority with the newly discovered East Ridge Showing and the Historical Cross Bones Uranium Deposit Location

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Figure 2: Sample Locations and for the Cross Bones Mapping Area 3 (East Ridge Showing)

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Figure 3: Sample Locations and cps values for the Cross Bones Mapping Area 3 (East Ridge Showing)

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Figure 4: Sample Locations and cps values for the Cross Bones Mapping Area 1A and 1B (Cross Bones Uranium Deposit - Blue Flame Area).

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Figure 5: Sample Locations and cps values for the Cross Bones Mapping Areas 2A and 2B

*Source: Pioneer Minerals News Release dated March 3, 2026 available at https://clients3.weblink.com.au/pdf/PMM/03063697.pdf

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Table 1: Spring 2026 Cross Bones Mapping Program Samples returning above 80 cps (CT-007) and sent for Geochemical Analysis.

Sample Number Area Easting m Northing m Elev m Lithology Outcrop cpst Sample cpsu Instrument 1 2A 673449 4454666 1767 Coal Shale 130 80 CT007 2 2B 675536 4452649 1811 Coal Shale 130 80 CT007 3 2B 675583 4453933 1796 Coal Shale 140 80 CT007 4 2B 675905 4453746 1803 Coal Shale 120 600 CT007 5 2B 677473 4453690 1749 Sandstone 120 80 CT007 6 2B 678085 4453211 1755 Mudstone 92 85 CT007 7 2B 678285 4453319 1737 Coal Shale 110 87 CT007 8 2B 678518 4453793 1746 Mudstone 115 85 CT007 9 2B 678520 4453783 1746 Coal Shale 140 100 CT007 10 2B 678915 4454020 1738 Coal Shale 130 86 CT007 11 2B 679069 4453520 1756 Coal Shale 110 85 CT007 12 1A 689381 4456839 1745 Sand/ carbonaceous material

500 CT007 13 1A 689565 4456789 1729 Coal 155

CT007 14 1A 689918 4456548 1731 Shale 1050

CT007 15 1A 690007 4456489 1719 Coal Shale 100 80 CT007 16 1A 690354 4456393 1708 Coal Shale 1020 250 CT007 17 1A 690445 4456441 1711 Coal Shale 110 90 CT007 18 1A 690446 4456442 1713 Fault in Sandstone 110 85 CT007 19 1B 690671 4456402 1715 Coal 126 115 CT007 20 1B 690795 4456392 1735 Sandstone 119 120 CT007 21 1B 690795 4456285 1728 Sandstone 907

PGIS_02 22 1B 690800 4456398 1732 Coal 1200 250 CT007 23 1B 690800 4456399 1736 Sandstone 274 135 CT007 24 1B 690801 4456279 1724 Sandstone 400 150 CT007 25 1B 690802 4456279 1723 Coal 4000 250 CT007 26 1B 690804 4456280 1726 Sandstone 3000 400 CT007 27 1B 690813 4456278 1724 Sandstone 575

PGIS_02 28 1B 690815 4456384 1735 Sandstone 150 111 CT007 29 1B 690838 4456321 1717 Sandstone 115 84 CT007 30 1B 690874 4456289 1720 Sandstone 350 140 CT007 31 1B 690977 4456330 1728 Sandstone

2200 PGIS_02 32 1B 690981 4456332 1714 Shale 385 195 CT007 33 1B 691046 4456276 1716 Sandstone 150 100 CT007 34 1B 691060 4456189 1712 Sandstone 2000 350 CT007 35 1B 691062 4456190 1701 Fault in Sandstone 1700 200 CT007 36 1B 691078 4456288 1713 Sandstone 350 150 CT007 37 1B 691090 4456291 1726 Shale 567

CT007 38 1B 691092 4456290 1729 Sandstone 500 177 CT007 39 1B 691096 4456293 1730 Sandstone 140 150 CT007 40 1B 691108 4456143 1712 Sandstone 393

PGIS_02 41 1B 691145 4456158 1717 Sandstone 1400

PGIS_02 42 1B 691197 4456418 1729 Sandstone 120 105 CT007 43 1B 691289 4456102 1727 Coal 179 103 CT007 44 1B 691372 4456173 1737 Sandstone 298 208 CT007 45 1B 691372 4456172 1750 Sandstone 155 100 CT007 46 1B 691373 4456176 1759 Sandstone 350 260 CT007 47 1B 691373 4456177 1749 Coal 470 250 CT007 48 1B 691374 4456177 1757 Sandstone

2200 CT007 49 1B 691477 4456314 1746 Siltstone 650 150 CT007 50 1B 691477 4456314 1746 Sandstone 900 100 CT007 51 3 695297 4455408 1673 Sandstone 1280

CT007 52 3 695321 4455404 1683 Sandstone 1500 200 CT007 53 3 695322 4455406 1682 Coal 1800

CT007 54 3 695387 4455399 1678 Sandstone 450 104 CT007 55 3 695733 4455366 1687 Sandstone 2300 250 CT007 56 3 695737 4455365 1682 Sandstone 2300 300 CT007 57 3 695785 4455352 1675 Sandstone 3400 900 CT007 58 3 700450 4454565 1744 Coal Shale 120

CT007 *All UTMs are in NAD83 Zone 12N. List does not include duplicates.

t Outcrop cps denotes radioactive readings obtained at the outcrop before the rock sample was collected for analysis

u Sample cps denotes radioactive readings obtained from a rock sample collected from the outcrop and the sample radioactivity was measured away from the influence of the outcrop

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Source: Homeland Uranium Corp.