Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - THISTLE RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TRCG) (the "Company" or "Thistle"), is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV).

Thistle Resources Inc. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Precious Metals & Critical Minerals (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its five Projects: Middle River Gold, Brunswick Antimony, Middle River VMS, Alba Forks Gold and Celtic Highland Gold. Our Flagship Projects are the Middle River Gold and Brunswick Antimony Projects. Today we would like to introduce you to our Middle River Gold Project.

MIDDLE RIVER GOLD PROJECT

Founded in 2017, Thistle Resources Corp. (100% subsidiary of Thistle Resources Inc.) has (5) Projects covering 127.87 Km 2 , (4) in the World-Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) New Brunswick & (1) in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia Canada.

The projects in the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) and Cape Breton, NS are 100% on Crown Land.

The company has a highly experienced Technical Team with over 100+ combined years of Field Exploration experience. The team has a year-round presence in Bathurst, New Brunswick with full exploration infrastructure.

The Middle River Gold Project is located along the east flank of the Nine Mile Syncline, approximately 10 kilometers north of the historic Brunswick # 12 mine, adjacent to the Brunswick Horizon.

The deposit is a structurally controlled silicified zone with gold mineralization over strong widths (up to 38 meters) and appears associated with a distinct "melange" unit thought to be related to a thrust contact between a zone of sediments and volcanics.

The Deposit has an Upper Au Zone (surface to 130 meters) and a newly identified and untested, high chargeability, Lower Zone (at 400m depth) as defined by both EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc and Abitibi Geophysics.

Utilizing Leading Edge Geophysical techniques and 3D Modeling, both EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. and Abitibi Geophysics both independently identified a 7kms Mineralized "S - Trend" & "Mineralized Fold Trend" (Figures #3 - #4)

The Gold mineralization has been traced by trenching and (2) drill programs, over just a 500m section and we have 7kms of Mineralized Folds to drill out (Figures #4 - #5).

The mineralization is associated with arsenopyrite and pyrite within a broad, bleached alteration zone, that includes silica, sericite, chlorite, calcite and fuchsite,

Thistle Drill Program results show a multitude of high-grade mineralization assays over strong thick intersections in multiple holes, (Tables 1-2-3).

Next step is to initiate our Phase 3 Drill Program @ the Middle River Deposit.

Drill permits have been received and drilling to commence shortly with the intention of proving out a 2M oz + Au deposit along the newly identified 7 kilometres of Mineralized Folds.

(Figure #1): Project Geology (Middle River Gold & Brunswick Antimony Projects) and BMC Deposits

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(Figure #2): Project Magnetics (Middle River Gold & Brunswick Antimony Projects) and BMC Deposits

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(Figure #3): EarthEX Proprietary Geophysics - Negative MegaTEM Re-Processing Featuring 7km "S-Trend"

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(Figure #4 - #5): Abitibi Geophysics Origin Analysis Featuring "7 km Mineralized Folds Trend" - Upper & Lower Zones

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Patrick J Cruickshank, President & CEO, Director, stated, "We are excited to be introducing our company and commence trading on the TSX Venture exchange. After years of development, strong drill results and the utilization of Industry Leading 3D Geophysics and proprietary algorithms for target definition, we are determined to meet our exploration goals and initiate our Phase 3 Drill Program at the Deposit this summer. We have a tremendous opportunity to step out and drill our Upper Zone along our Identified 7kms of Mineralized Folds, and our newly identified high chargeability lower zone. Thistle is well capitalized and our team anticipates a very active 2026 exploration season at Middle River Gold adding to our consistently strong gold results growing our overall Au oz deposit towards our 2 million Oz target. Increasing our shareholder value with developing all 5 projects in our portfolio remains our overall objective at Thistle. We look forward to introducing you to all our Projects."

Gary Lohman, P.Geo, VP Exploration, stated, "Based on work conducted by EarthEx and Abitibi Geophysics, there is an abundance of drill-ready high priority targets (50+) along the mineralized folds. The untested Lower Zone, independently identified by both EarthEx and Abitibi Geophysics, is characterized by extremely high chargeability, the size and scale of the anomalies providing the leverage to move the deposit forward and build ounces. The potential of the Middle River Gold Deposit is a testament to the new technology toolset, and the team is anxious to get on the ground and expand the footprint of the Middle River Gold Deposit."

(Table #1): Middle River Gold Drilling Results, Granges 1986, Homestake 1986, Northeast Exploration 2006

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(Table #2): Middle River Gold 2022 Certified Bureau Veritas Lab Drill Results

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(Table #3): Middle River Gold 2022 Certified Bureau Veritas Lab Drill Results

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Analysis and QA/QC

All samples were submitted to and analyzed at Bureau Veritas, an independent commercial laboratory for both the sample preparation and assaying. Bureau Veritas (BV) is a commercial laboratory independent of Thistle Resources Inc. Samples submitted through BV are run through standard preparation methods and analysed using Code AQ300, an Aqua Regia digestion with an ICP-ES finish. Gold analysis is done by standard fire assay (FA450) using a 50-gram sample. Overlimit assays are done by gravimetric analysis (FA550). BV undertakes their own QA/AC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Thistle's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. QAQC and data validation was performed, and no material errors were observed.

Note: Details of the 2022 drill program are included in a NI 43-101 report filed by Sears, Barry & Associates Limited dated November 30, 2025.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Thistle Resources Inc.

Thistle Resources Inc. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Precious Metals & Critical Minerals (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its five Projects: Middle River Gold Project, Brunswick Antimony Project, Middle River VMS Project, Alba Forks Gold Project, in the World-Famous Bathurst Mining Camp & Celtic Highland Gold, located in Cape Breton Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company is focused on Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Exploration (CME)..

Social Media

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LinkedIn: ThistleResources

This press release may include forward-looking information concerning the business of Thistle. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Thistle. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Thistle Resources Inc., 40 King Street West #2400, Toronto, ON M5H 3S1 www.thistleresources.com (506) 800-0581

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Source: Thistle Resources Inc.