Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - THISTLE RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TRCG) (the "Company" or "Thistle"), is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV).

Thistle Resources Inc. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Precious Metals & Critical Minerals (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its five Projects: Middle River Gold, Brunswick Antimony, Middle River VMS, Alba Forks Gold and Celtic Highland Gold. Our Flagship Projects are the Middle River Gold and Brunswick Antimony Projects. Today we would like to introduce you to our Brunswick Antimony Project.

BRUNSWICK ANTIMONY PROJECT

Founded in 2017, Thistle Resources Corp. (100% subsidiary of Thistle Resources Inc.) has (5) Projects covering 127.87 Km 2 , (4) in the World-Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) New Brunswick & (1) in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia Canada.

, (4) in the World-Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) New Brunswick & (1) in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia Canada. The project is located in the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) and abuts the World-Famous Brunswick #12 Mine, one of the largest underground zinc mines in the world. Classed as a supergiant, the Brunswick #12 operated for over 50 years, closing in 2013, after processing 335MT of Ore.

On the east flank of the mine, Antimony mineralization has been uncovered along a sediment - granite contact, the mineralization characterized by high grade Antimony (Sb), Silver (Ag), and Gold (Au).

Certified Trench Assays returned up to 10.3% Antimony, 1300 g/t Silver and 2.32 g/t Gold. (Table #1 & Table #2)

Multiple mineralizing events are present with Antimony mineralization (Stibnite) occurring as disseminations, masses and crystals in addition to being present in crosscutting veins and veinlets accompanied by Silver.

Antimony and Silver are commonly found together, however the grades at Brunswick are exceptional, the relationship between the Antimony, Silver and Gold has yet to be defined.

The company has a highly experienced Technical Team with over 100+ combined years of Field Exploration experience. The team has a year-round presence in Bathurst, New Brunswick with full exploration infrastructure.

Next step is to initiate our Proprietary Industry Leading UAV Drone Magnetic Survey along the 10kms granite contact to confirm continued Mineralization. Trenching at bedrock follow.

Trench & UAV Drone permits have been received, and UAV Geophysics Survey will commence June 1.

WHY ANTIMONY?

Antimony is classified as one of the 37 Critical Minerals to Canada. Antimony is an essential material for Military, Battery, Semiconductor and Advanced Storage system technologies.

Following export restrictions by China in 2024, supply chain disruptions followed accompanied by a substantial price increase. Antimony is currently a very strong economic metal at $53,000/ton.

Antimony is not a plentiful resource in North America and New Brunswick is home to several systems including Lake George, once the largest Antimony producer in North America. Prior to its closing in 1996 it represented 4% of the worlds supply. The average grades produced were 3-4% Sb. Lake George is 2hrs from Bathurst, NB.

In March 2026, the Government of New Brunswick announced it was seeking private sector interest in mineral exploration and development of the Lake George Deposit. Expressions of interest have been received and are presently being evaluated to restart the Project.





(Figure #1): Project Geology (Middle River Gold & Brunswick Antimony Projects) and BMC Deposits

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(Table #1): Certified Lab Assay Results, ALS Global 2024.

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(Table #2): Certified Lab Assay Results, AGAT 2022.

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Gary Lohman, P.Geo, VP Exploration stated, "The Brunswick Antimony project is special in many ways. Easily accessible, adjacent to Brunswick #12 & Brunswick #6 Mines, the mineralization occurs at surface and is accompanied by exceptional Ag grades, in addition to Au. Unlike other better-known Antimony deposits, the significant precious metal mineralization at Thistle's Antimony Project in the BMC, sets this Project apart and we look forward to aggressively uncovering its hidden value."





(L) 10.3% Antimony (R) 0.69 g/t Gold 884 g/t Silver 2.93% Antimony

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Patrick J. Cruickshank, President & CEO, Director stated, "We are pleased to introduce another High Priority Project in our Bathurst Portfolio. Antimony is one of the most important high value Critical Minerals in the world. With economic values at $53,0000/ton, and a scarce metal outside of the China processing system, this is a very important asset for Canada and the Canadian Supply Chain system. We look forward to continuing our exploration of this High-Grade System next door to the World Class Brunswick #12 Mine. Our asset is quite unique that it is not just an Antimony system, but Ultra High Grade Silver with Gold."





(L) Vein related Massive Stibnite (R) Pyrite, Stibnite, Arsenopyrite vein

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Analysis and QA/QC

All samples were submitted to and analyzed at ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS), an independent commercial laboratory for both the sample preparation and assaying. ALS is a commercial laboratory independent of Nine Mile Metals Ltd. Samples submitted through ALS are run through standard preparation methods and analysed using Code ME-ICP61A which is a high-grade four acid digestion and ICP+AES analysis. Gold analysis is done by standard fire assay (Au-AA23) using a 30-gram sample. Overlimit assays are done by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA21). Silver analysis is done by four acid digestion with method OG62 used for ore grade analysis.

ALS undertakes their own QA/AC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Thistle's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. QAQC and data validation was performed, and no material errors were observed.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Thistle Resources Inc.

Thistle Resources Inc. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Precious Metals & Critical Minerals (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its five Projects: Middle River Gold Project, Brunswick Antimony Project, Middle River VMS Project, Alba Forks Gold Project, in the World-Famous Bathurst Mining Camp & Celtic Highland Gold, located in Cape Breton Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company is focused on Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Exploration (CME).

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This press release may include forward-looking information concerning the business of Thistle. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Thistle. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Thistle Resources Inc., 40 King Street West #2400, Toronto, ON M5H 3S1 www.thistleresources.com (506) 800-0581

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Source: Thistle Resources Inc.