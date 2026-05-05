

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $229.61 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $203.79 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $2.78 billion from $2.66 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $229.61 Mln. vs. $203.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.71 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $2.78 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year.



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