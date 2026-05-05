

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With imports increasing by modestly more than exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened roughly in line with economist estimates in the month of March.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit grew to $60.3 billion in March from a revised $57.8 billion in February.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to increase to $60.4 billion from the $57.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports surged by 2.3 percent to $381.2 billion, while the value of exports jumped by 2.0 percent to $320.9 billion.



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