Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of New Chairman

(NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("the Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held at St Helier, Jersey today, and the appointment by the board of directors (the "Board") of a new chairman of the Board (the "Chairman").

The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 103, representing 56.47% of the Company's outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(i), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the nominees proposed for re-election as directors:

Nominee Vote type Voted % Mark Learmonth For 8,836,458 99.34% Against 58,660 0.66% Abstain 8,029 John Kelly For 8,543,666 96.05% Against 351,060 3.95% Abstain 8,421 Geralda Wildschutt For 7,842,949 88.21% Against 1,048,033 11.79% Abstain 12,165 Gordon Wylie For 7,833,260 88.09% Against 1,059,027 11.91% Abstain 10,860 Victor Gapare For 8,697,533 97.81% Against 195,154 2.19% Abstain 10,460 Tariro Gadzikwa For 7,979,026 89.74% Against 911,768 10.26% Abstain 12,353 Stefan Buys For 8,722,326 98.09% Against 170,102 1.91% Abstain 10,719 Lesley Goldwasser For 7,952,490 89.45% Against 938,427 10.55% Abstain 12,230 July Ndlovu For 8,810,492 99.08% Against 82,191 0.92% Abstain 10,464

Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to approve their remuneration; and

Ms. Gadzikwa, Mr. Wylie, Ms. Wildschutt, and Ms. Goldwasser were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

Board Changes

As announced by the Company on April 30, 2026 in respect of an anticipated change of Chairman as part of the Board's succession plan, Mr Kelly stood down as Chairman and Mr Ndlovu was duly appointed by the Board as Chairman immediately following the AGM.

The Company also announces that Nick Clarke did not stand for re-election as a director at the AGM and therefore left the Board with effect from the AGM.

Mr Clarke has made a valuable contribution to Caledonia during his time on the Board, bringing extensive technical expertise and industry experience, and providing insight and guidance as the Company continued to deliver at Blanket Mine and advance its growth strategy.

July Ndlovu, Chairman of Caledonia, said:

"On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to thank Nick for his significant contribution to Caledonia since he joined the Board in 2019. His depth of mining experience and technical knowledge have been greatly valued, and his advice and support have been important to the Company over a number of years. We wish him all the very best for the future."

The full text of each resolution proposed at the AGM, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 26, 2026 which are available on the Company's website at:

https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-meeting-documents

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Mark Learmonth Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 1534 679 800 Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker) Adrian Hadden Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 207 397 1965 Tel: +44 131 220 9775 Camarco, Financial PR (UK) Gordon Poole Elfie Kent Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe) Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe) Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-results-of-annual-general-meeting-and-appointmen-1163819