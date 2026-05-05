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WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Stuttgart
05.05.26 | 15:17
18,400 Euro
-4,66 % -0,900
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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18,00019,10015:45
ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of New Chairman

(NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("the Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held at St Helier, Jersey today, and the appointment by the board of directors (the "Board") of a new chairman of the Board (the "Chairman").

The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 103, representing 56.47% of the Company's outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(i), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the nominees proposed for re-election as directors:

Nominee

Vote type

Voted

%

Mark Learmonth

For

8,836,458

99.34%

Against

58,660

0.66%

Abstain

8,029

John Kelly

For

8,543,666

96.05%

Against

351,060

3.95%

Abstain

8,421

Geralda Wildschutt

For

7,842,949

88.21%

Against

1,048,033

11.79%

Abstain

12,165

Gordon Wylie

For

7,833,260

88.09%

Against

1,059,027

11.91%

Abstain

10,860

Victor Gapare

For

8,697,533

97.81%

Against

195,154

2.19%

Abstain

10,460

Tariro Gadzikwa

For

7,979,026

89.74%

Against

911,768

10.26%

Abstain

12,353

Stefan Buys

For

8,722,326

98.09%

Against

170,102

1.91%

Abstain

10,719

Lesley Goldwasser

For

7,952,490

89.45%

Against

938,427

10.55%

Abstain

12,230

July Ndlovu

For

8,810,492

99.08%

Against

82,191

0.92%

Abstain

10,464

Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

  • BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to approve their remuneration; and

  • Ms. Gadzikwa, Mr. Wylie, Ms. Wildschutt, and Ms. Goldwasser were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

Board Changes

As announced by the Company on April 30, 2026 in respect of an anticipated change of Chairman as part of the Board's succession plan, Mr Kelly stood down as Chairman and Mr Ndlovu was duly appointed by the Board as Chairman immediately following the AGM.

The Company also announces that Nick Clarke did not stand for re-election as a director at the AGM and therefore left the Board with effect from the AGM.

Mr Clarke has made a valuable contribution to Caledonia during his time on the Board, bringing extensive technical expertise and industry experience, and providing insight and guidance as the Company continued to deliver at Blanket Mine and advance its growth strategy.

July Ndlovu, Chairman of Caledonia, said:

"On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to thank Nick for his significant contribution to Caledonia since he joined the Board in 2019. His depth of mining experience and technical knowledge have been greatly valued, and his advice and support have been important to the Company over a number of years. We wish him all the very best for the future."

The full text of each resolution proposed at the AGM, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 26, 2026 which are available on the Company's website at:

https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-meeting-documents

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Tel: +44 131 220 9775

Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Gordon Poole

Elfie Kent

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-results-of-annual-general-meeting-and-appointmen-1163819

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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