Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of New Chairman

(NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)
SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("the Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held at St Helier, Jersey today, and the appointment by the board of directors (the "Board") of a new chairman of the Board (the "Chairman").
The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 103, representing 56.47% of the Company's outstanding voting shares.
The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(i), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the nominees proposed for re-election as directors:
Nominee
Vote type
Voted
%
Mark Learmonth
For
8,836,458
99.34%
Against
58,660
0.66%
Abstain
8,029
John Kelly
For
8,543,666
96.05%
Against
351,060
3.95%
Abstain
8,421
Geralda Wildschutt
For
7,842,949
88.21%
Against
1,048,033
11.79%
Abstain
12,165
Gordon Wylie
For
7,833,260
88.09%
Against
1,059,027
11.91%
Abstain
10,860
Victor Gapare
For
8,697,533
97.81%
Against
195,154
2.19%
Abstain
10,460
Tariro Gadzikwa
For
7,979,026
89.74%
Against
911,768
10.26%
Abstain
12,353
Stefan Buys
For
8,722,326
98.09%
Against
170,102
1.91%
Abstain
10,719
Lesley Goldwasser
For
7,952,490
89.45%
Against
938,427
10.55%
Abstain
12,230
July Ndlovu
For
8,810,492
99.08%
Against
82,191
0.92%
Abstain
10,464
Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:
BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to approve their remuneration; and
Ms. Gadzikwa, Mr. Wylie, Ms. Wildschutt, and Ms. Goldwasser were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.
Board Changes
As announced by the Company on April 30, 2026 in respect of an anticipated change of Chairman as part of the Board's succession plan, Mr Kelly stood down as Chairman and Mr Ndlovu was duly appointed by the Board as Chairman immediately following the AGM.
The Company also announces that Nick Clarke did not stand for re-election as a director at the AGM and therefore left the Board with effect from the AGM.
Mr Clarke has made a valuable contribution to Caledonia during his time on the Board, bringing extensive technical expertise and industry experience, and providing insight and guidance as the Company continued to deliver at Blanket Mine and advance its growth strategy.
July Ndlovu, Chairman of Caledonia, said:
"On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to thank Nick for his significant contribution to Caledonia since he joined the Board in 2019. His depth of mining experience and technical knowledge have been greatly valued, and his advice and support have been important to the Company over a number of years. We wish him all the very best for the future."
The full text of each resolution proposed at the AGM, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 26, 2026 which are available on the Company's website at:
https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-meeting-documents
For further information please contact:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-results-of-annual-general-meeting-and-appointmen-1163819